EL PASO, Texas – The UTEP volleyball team achieved its best start in conference since joining Conference USA in 2005. The last time UTEP started 4-0 in conference play was in 1996 as members of the WAC. The Miners won their first six conference matches that year.

UTEP (10-7, 4-0 C-USA) defeated North Texas (8-11, 2-2 C-USA) in five-sets, 3-2 (25-23, 25-14, 21-25, 17-25, 15-12) Sunday afternoon in Memorial Gym.

Torrance Lovesee and Serena Patterson led the Miners with 14 kills each. Hande Yetis (22) and Mattie Gantt (21) combined to put up 43 assists for the Miners and Hula Crisostomo had a team-high 22 digs. Crisostomo achieved a career-high of seven service aces.

Three Miners achieved career-highs in blocks: Kaya Weaver (10), and Sara Pustahija and Ema Uskokovic with six each.



UTEP held the statistical advantage in blocks (17 – 12), hitting percentage (.221 – .172), and service ace (12-5), but were outhit in kills (56-54).



“We expected it to be a war and we were able to get the victory over a really good team,” head coach Ben Wallis said. “We knew how athletic and physical and talented that North Texas team is. They’ve been playing very well. They just gave perennially the best team in the west side of our conference of a handful on Friday. So, we knew they were going to come in here and give us everything that we had. I’m just excited that my team was able to respond after winning two sets very handily and then turning around and losing two sets.”

The Miners are back in action as they host No. 22 Rice on Saturday (Oct. 8) at 12 p.m. MT in Memorial Gym.