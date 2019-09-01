UTEP defeats Houston Baptist in team’s first home win since 2016

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The wait is finally over.

UTEP defeated Houston Baptist 36-34 on Saturday, capturing its first home win since 2016 — more than 1,000 days.

FINAL: UTEP def. Houston Baptist 36-34, the Miners’ first win at Sun Bowl Stadium since 2016. A special night for El Paso, with 34,646 fans in attendance. #HBUvsUTEP #KTSM9Sports — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) September 1, 2019

More than 34,000 fans packed the Sun Bowl for the season-opener, as the Miners and Huskies played down to the wire. The Miners got a huge performance from running back Treyvon Hughes, who rushed for 144 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

UTEP was also strong through the air, as Brandon Jones threw for 268 and an 80-yard touchdown to Tre Wolf in the second quarter.

The Miners defense forced a crucial fumble with about three minutes left in the game as they held a 36-34 lead, then the offense ran out the clock to preserve the win.

Prior to kickoff, a moment of silence was held for the victims of the Aug. 3 Walmart shooting and Luke Laufenberg, the UTEP tight end who recently lost his battle to cancer.

.@UTEPFB presents the Laufenberg family with a number 2 jersey to honor Luke Laufenberg, who passed away from cancer earlier this month. pic.twitter.com/1xtu66pAHe — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) September 1, 2019

The #ElPasoStrong and “Luke” helmet decals @UTEPFB is wearing tonight against Houston Baptist. pic.twitter.com/1lmVaHLda1 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 31, 2019

The Miners will face Texas Tech in Lubbock next Saturday.