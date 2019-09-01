UTEP defeats Houston Baptist in team’s first home win since 2016

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The wait is finally over.
UTEP defeated Houston Baptist 36-34 on Saturday, capturing its first home win since 2016 — more than 1,000 days.
More than 34,000 fans packed the Sun Bowl for the season-opener, as the Miners and Huskies played down to the wire. The Miners got a huge performance from running back Treyvon Hughes, who rushed for 144 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
UTEP was also strong through the air, as Brandon Jones threw for 268 and an 80-yard touchdown to Tre Wolf in the second quarter.
The Miners defense forced a crucial fumble with about three minutes left in the game as they held a 36-34 lead, then the offense ran out the clock to preserve the win.
Prior to kickoff, a moment of silence was held for the victims of the Aug. 3 Walmart shooting and Luke Laufenberg, the UTEP tight end who recently lost his battle to cancer.
The Miners will face Texas Tech in Lubbock next Saturday.