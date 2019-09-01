elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND

UTEP defeats Houston Baptist in team’s first home win since 2016

UTEP

by: KTSM 9 Sports

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The wait is finally over.

UTEP defeated Houston Baptist 36-34 on Saturday, capturing its first home win since 2016 — more than 1,000 days.

More than 34,000 fans packed the Sun Bowl for the season-opener, as the Miners and Huskies played down to the wire. The Miners got a huge performance from running back Treyvon Hughes, who rushed for 144 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

UTEP was also strong through the air, as Brandon Jones threw for 268 and an 80-yard touchdown to Tre Wolf in the second quarter.

The Miners defense forced a crucial fumble with about three minutes left in the game as they held a 36-34 lead, then the offense ran out the clock to preserve the win.

Prior to kickoff, a moment of silence was held for the victims of the Aug. 3 Walmart shooting and Luke Laufenberg, the UTEP tight end who recently lost his battle to cancer.

The Miners will face Texas Tech in Lubbock next Saturday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports