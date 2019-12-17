UTEP def. North Carolina A&T, advances to tournament championship

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– The UTEP Miners defeated North Carolina A&T 72-54 in the first round of the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational. The Miners will play UC Irvine after the Anteaters edged Kent State 74-68 on day one of the longest-standing holiday tournament in the country.

HIGHLIGHTS from @UTEP_MBB's 72-54 win over North Carolina A&T in the first round of the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational.



•S. Boum: 26 pts, 7 reb, 3 ast

•B. Williams: 21 pts, 10 reb

•D. Edwards: 9 pts, 4 ast#KTSM9Sports @TonyTheTiger_SB pic.twitter.com/v9z5iozCe8 — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) December 17, 2019

UTEP is scheduled to play UC Irvine on Tuesday at 7 p.m. (MT) in the title game and Kent State will take on North Carolina A&T at 5 p.m. in the consolation game. The Miners are looking for their first tournament championship since 2014 when they defeated Kent State 78-75. Meanwhile, UC Irvine is looking to win their second tournament title.

Game One Recap – Kent State (7-5) vs. UC Irvine (8-2)

Sophomore forward Collin Welp had 18 points as UC Irvine got past Kent State 74-68 in the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational on Monday.

Junior center Brad Greene added a career-high 16 points for the Anteaters, while Evan Leonard chipped in 15 points. Eyassu Worku had six assists for UC Irvine.

The Anteaters took a 12-2 lead to start the first half, but Kent State fought back to pull to within four with 7:14 remaining. UC Irvine went into the locker room with an 11-point lead and came out firing on all cylinders to take a commanding 50-33 lead in the second half.

Although the Golden Flashes outscored UC Irvine 39-34 in the second half, it would not be enough as the Anteaters defeated Kent State for the first-time in program history.

Game Two Recap – North Carolina A&T (3-8) vs. UTEP (7-1)

Miners forward Bryson Williams went 6-for-9 from the field and tallied 21 points, 10 rebounds and three assists, boosting UTEP to a 72-54 victory. With the win, the Miners improve to 7-1 on the season. The win also puts UTEP at 7-0 on their home floor for the first time since 2003-04.

“I thought our guys came out tonight and really executed against a combination of defenses,” said UTEP head coach Rodney Terry. “We knew we would see some 1-3-1 and I thought our guys did a nice job seeing the 1-3-1 in a game situation. We did a great job of handling that in the first half. We saw a 2-3 zone in our previous game, which was good for us for 40 minutes. I thought tonight we were much better against the 2-3 zone. We got great looks all night long, whether we were attacking in the middle of the zone, or whether we were getting it into the interior.”

North Carolina shot 34 percent for the game and 22 percent from 3-point range, while Miners guard Souley Boum went off from three-point range, going 5-of-8 from behind the arc. He had a game-high 26 points (season-high) and added three assists, one block and one steal.

“Souley [Boum] has been a guy we expected all year who we counted on to make shots for us and score the basketball,” said Terry. “That’s what he did at San Francisco. He was all-freshman in the WCC and we were glad to see him make some shots.”

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019

Consolation Game – 5 p.m. – Kent State vs. North Carolina A&T

Championship Game – 7 p.m. – UC Irvine vs. UTEP