EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP defensive back Justin Prince entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. KTSM confirmed the report from 24/7 Sports Portal.

As a three-year starter, Prince only played in two games this season. UTEP head coach Dana Dimel announced that Prince was indefinitely suspended from all team activities back in September. Prince was removed from UTEP’s online roster last week.