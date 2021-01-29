UTEP cruises to 82-56 win over UTSA, notches fourth straight win

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The UTEP women’s basketball continued their winning ways with a dominating 82-56 victory over UTSA on Thursday night at the Don Haskins Center. The Miners (9-5, 6-3) have won four straight and six of their last nine games.

FINAL | Don? 𝐃𝐄𝐅𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐃 ✅



We move to 6-1 at home! And we had a lot of fun in the process 😏



⛏ – 82

🛣🏃‍♀️ – 56#DBD | #PicksUp 💙⛏🧡 pic.twitter.com/EtaN5ic1GL — UTEP Women’s Basketball (@UTEPWBB) January 29, 2021

The Miners had three players reach double figures and used a 45-point performance from their bench to notch the 26-point win over the Roadrunners, their largest margin of victory this season.

“One of the things we talked about before the game tipped off was that we feel like we have the best benches in Conference USA,” said UTEP head coach Kevin Baker. “I challenged them before the game started and said, ‘let’s go be better than everybody else’s bench.’ I thought we did that today. I’m super proud of them and I know that we can even play better than we did. We played through some lulls today. We out-rebounded them big and turned them over 16 times. We did some good things that we really wanted to do, but I’m super proud of how our bench played today. Everyone has five that can play, but when you’ve got 12 that can contribute, it’s like a coach’s dream. I’m proud of that and our coaches have worked hard recruiting until we get to that point where we have that kind of bench. To see them get payoff for their hard work really makes us all feel good.”

Destiny Thurman led the Miners in scoring with 14 points (4-7) while Michelle Pruitt added 12 points and pulled down a team-high seven rebounds in the win. Katia Gallegos chipped in with 12 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

“I thought Destiny [Thurman] and Michelle [Pruitt] really helped with our energy level,” said Baker. “They made plays. They made shots. We started the game cold and couldn’t make a wide-open shot, but then our bench came in and really gave us tremendous energy.”

Overall, the Miners shot 56.7 percent from the field (34-of-60), including an impressive fourth quarter that saw UTEP go 11-of-17 (64.7%) from the floor to close out the game.

“I hope this young team is turning some heads. They work hard and we deserve it,” said Baker. “I hope that we’re that quiet team that just goes about our business, plugs along and before you know it, we’re right up there at the top of the standings.”

“What I see when we’re playing — people are struggling to defend what we’re going against,” said Pruitt. “We practice that and we take that to heart. We want to score, we want to win and show that we are good because we’re a pretty good team.”

UTEP is currently in third place in the West Division, trailing only Rice (6-1) and North Texas (5-1). The Miners will travel to San Antonio over the weekend looking to complete the sweep of UTSA on Saturday. Tip-off from the Convocation Center is scheduled for 12 p.m. MT.