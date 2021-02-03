UTEP completes 2021 signing class on National Signing Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP head coach Dana Dimel and the UTEP football program added 10 additional signees to their 2021 signing class on National Signing Day.

The 10 new signees announced on Wednesday is a continuation from the early signing period on Dec. 16 when the Miners inked quarterback Kevin Hurley.

Overall, the Miners signed 11 to the 2021 class between the December and February signing periods. The Miners adding six players on offense and five players on defense.

“Because of the landscape, we feel that we’ve been able to find some really quality players the group that we have brought into the program,” said Dimel. “We said it would be really important for us to recruit Texas well and do well in the home state with all of our connections. We brought in some three-star recruits and even the ones who are not three-star recruits are some really talented players. We are really pleased to have these guys join our program. As we get deeper into our recruiting process over the years, we are able to be more selective about what players we are bringing in. Each year, we are becoming more selective in the type of students they are. The more of that we get, the better our culture will become and the more success we will have as a football program.”

UTEP began the day by announcing four mid-year transfers that are already enrolled and on campus. The Miners added Kevin Hurley (QB, NE Mississippi CC), Walter Neil Jr. (CB, Kansas State), and Dallas Burke (DB, Long Beach City College), while Tyrin Smith (WR, Cisco College) was added on the offensive side of the ball.

In addition to the four mid-year transfers, UTEP signed seven additional players from the high school ranks on Wednesday. On offense, the Miners added Jeremiah Ballard (WR, Dobie HS, Houston, Texas), Mister Chavis (WR, Maricopa HS, Maricopa, Ariz.), Joseph Immediato (OL, Eastwood HS, El Paso, Texas), and Jakolby Longino (QB, Hightower HS, Missouri City, Texas).

Defensively, UTEP signed John Burris (CB, Mesquite Horn HS, Mesquite, Texas), Gerard Joseph (DE, Dobie HS, Houston, Texas), and Tyler Williams (DB, St. Joseph HS, Santa Maria, Calif.).

In all, the Miners brought in seven high school products and four from two-year and four-year colleges with their latest signing class. Six signees are out of the Lone Star state, while two are from California, and one each from Arizona, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

“This has been a very interesting year for recruiting because of the fact that so many of our seniors can retain a year of eligibility as well as all the other underclassmen on the team,” said Dimel. “Our numbers were not as proficient as they might be because of the number of scholarships that are available to our program this year. But, it has also allowed us in the big picture to get a great opportunity to get ourselves out of the heavy blue shirt world we were brought into when I took the job three years ago. It has been very productive for us, but it has also been very challenging. This is a great year for us to catch up on our numbers and get to where we need to be in the program.”

UTEP also brought in five preferred walk-ons, including Juan Camacho (Bowie HS), Blas Compean (Eastlake HS), William Rodriguez (Austin HS), and Roshuan Thomas (Montwood HS) our of El Paso. Brady Wolfe (Frenship HS) also signed as a preferred walk-on.