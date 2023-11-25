EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – No. 25 Liberty rolled up 441 rushing yards on Saturday afternoon en route to a 42-28 win over UTEP at the Sun Bowl. Now, the waiting game begins for the Miners.

The Miners’ season-ending defeat dropped UTEP to 3-9 in 2023, head coach Dana Dimel’s sixth season in El Paso. Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter led a rushing attack that scored five touchdowns on a windy El Paso day. Salter was 4-11 for 22 yards and a touchdown.

As for UTEP, quarterback Cade McConnell went 12-25 for 164 yards and an interception. Wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi went over 1,000 yards on the season, catching five passes for 109 yards. He is the third 1,000-yard receiver in a row for the Miners. Deion Hankins, Mike Franklin and Kevin Hurley scored rushing touchdowns for the Miners; Hurley also connected on a late touchdown toss to Marcus Vinson.

Questions have swirled about Dimel’s job status for weeks. Multiple sources told KTSM this week that it was, “likely” that Dimel would be let go at the conclusion of the 2023 season, citing pressure internally, externally and from donors among the reasons that they expected that Dimel wouldn’t return.

However, after the loss to Liberty, Dimel told KTSM that he expects to return to UTEP in 2024, the final year of his contract.

“Sure, yes, absolutely,” Dimel said when asked by KTSM if he expected to return next season. “I think there’s a lot of things that we’ve been able to do and bring this program (back). One bad year like this after we played our last three for chances to go to bowl games, this year was out of my control. An honest assessment of what we were able to accomplish this year, I can’t do anything about the type of injuries that we can get but I can do something about us being competitive and playing hard and having our players that are healthy step up and do some neat things. We’ve been able to recruit really well, so we get out and recruit well and get the guys back that got hurt and the guys that redshirt and we’ve got all of our offensive production back and only lost nine seniors so we’ve got a team that I think could be a really good football team next year.”

UTEP athletic director Jim Senter declined comment on the situation when asked by KTSM on Saturday. Dimel said that he and Senter have not yet discussed the future of the program.

If Dimel does return for the final year of his contract in 2024, UTEP would owe him $850,000. If the Miners choose to part ways, UTEP would owe Dimel a buyout payment of $667,292 in exchange for cutting him loose a season early.

Expect there to be definitive answers to all of the questions surrounding Dimel’s job status in the next couple of days.