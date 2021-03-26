UTEP clinches C-USA Tournament berth with win over Southern Miss

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The UTEP volleyball program hasn’t seen much success in nearly a decade. The Miners haven’t had a winning season since 2012, but the narrative surrounding this program is quickly changing under second-year head coach Ben Wallis.

UTEP (8-6, 7-4 C-USA) made quick work of Southern Miss (9-9, 4-7 C-USA) on Friday, defeating the Golden Eagles in straight sets (25-18, 25-19, 25-16) inside Memorial Gym. The Miners have now won three consecutive conference matches in straight-sets for the first time since 2005 and with the win, UTEP clinches a spot in next week’s Conference USA Tournament.

FINAL | Miners win three consecutive C-USA matches in straight sets for the first time since 2005 🤯#HardHatHaven ✖️ #PicksUp 💙⛏️🧡 pic.twitter.com/qt1p6XF3Rk — UTEP Volleyball (@UTEP_VB) March 26, 2021

“We feel pretty good that we’re in (the conference tournament), but we’re not satisfied,” said junior outside hitter Paulina Pérez Rosas.

Pérez Rosas tallied her second-highest hitting percentage of the season — a .375 clip over 11 kills in the win, but it was the play of UTEP’s middle blockers that caught the eye of their head coach.

“That’s why (Ava Palm) and (Paulina Pérez Rosas) were better today,” said Wallis. “They were taking one-on-one swings with no middle blocker in sight because (Kenidy Howard and Alianza Darley) did their job appropriately.”

It was also a big day for senior outside hitter Cheyenne Jones, who recorded her 750th career kill in what will be her final homestand at Memorial Gym.

NEXT UP FOR THE MINERS

UTEP goes for its third consecutive series sweep of a Conference USA opponent on Saturday against Southern Miss at 11 a.m. MT inside Memorial Gym. A Miners win would clinch the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament.