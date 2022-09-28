EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Hurricane Ian made landfall in the United States Wednesday afternoon on Florida’s west coast as a Category 4 storm. Current weather models are showing the storm is weakening and is likely to be a tropical storm when it reaches the Carolinas this weekend, which has the attention of the UTEP football team who is scheduled to play in Charlotte on Saturday night.

UTEP officials tell KTSM they are currently monitoring the storm along with officials from Charlotte. As of Wednesday night, the plan is to play the game as scheduled.

According to the Charlotte Observer, Charlotte is bracing for 3-4 inches of rain this weekend along with strong winds. The governor of North Carolina declared a state of emergency Wednesday evening ahead of Hurricane Ian’s expected impact later this week.

(1/5) A thread on the 11am EDT #Ian update from @NHC_Atlantic:



Ian now has a maximum sustained wind speed of 155mph — a Category 4 hurricane. Ian is expected to make landfall in southwestern Florida in the next few hours as a catastrophic hurricane. pic.twitter.com/CiI7AEeEmm — National Weather Service (@NWS) September 28, 2022

The Miners (2-3) are fresh off a 27-10 win over Boise State last week while the 49ers (1-4) are coming off a 56-20 loss to South Carolina. Kickoff at Jerry Richardson Stadium is currently scheduled for 4 p.m. MT on Saturday.

