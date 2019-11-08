UTEP celebrates first-generation college students

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- UTEP joins colleges and universities across the United States to celebrate first-generation college students.

A UTEP press release states, the celebration will be held Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on the third floor of Union Building East.

UTEP officials say the event will feature a panel discussion of students, faculty, staff, and alumni who are or were first-generation students among other activities.

President Heather Wilson is a first-generation college graduate herself, and will be participating in today’s celebration and activities, the release said.

Officials say first-generation students are defined as undergraduates whose mother, father or guardian did not receive a college bachelor’s degree.

UTEP study reported 51 percent of graduating seniors in 2018-19 reported to be first-generation college graduates.

According to the release, the event is meant to encourage college communities to better understand the systematic barriers for higher education, and the support necessary for students to continue thriving.