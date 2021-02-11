UTEP captures first win of the season against rival NMSU, 3-1

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The UTEP women’s soccer team captured their first win of the season, 3-1, over rival New Mexico State at University Field on Thursday night. The Miners scoring all three of their goals in the first half.

“The major thing we had to do a better job of was the transition moments and taking care of the ball in our own half,” said UTEP head coach Kathryn Balogun. “We want to possess, we want to build and do those things, but [NMSU] capitalized really well on our mistakes in the first game. We knew we had to do a better job there.”

The Aggies (0-2-0) controlled the first five minutes of action before the Miners (1-2-0) got on the board in the 8th minute. Jojo Ngongo found Jackie Soto in the box and Soto netted her fifth career goal. The Miners took a 2-0 lead in the 26th minute on a penalty kick by Tessa Carlin. For Carlin, it was her sixth career goal.

The Miners took a commanding 3-0 lead when Ngongo tallied her eighth career goal in the 32nd minute on an unassisted effort that beat the keeper. Ngongo finished the evening with three points.

“We had to finish our opportunities, which we did in the first half,” said Balogun. “We didn’t do as well in the second half with that. We need to be able to finish a full game with that sort of thing. But in terms of not allowing them to capitalize on our mistakes, we did a much better job this game.”

The Aggies got on the board on Megan Ormson’s goal in the 61st minute off an assist from Emma Smith.

UTEP goalkeeper Emily Parrott tallied two saves in 90 minutes of action as the Miners improved to 9-1 all-time against the Aggies.

Next up, UTEP will host Utah Valley on Saturday, Feb. 13. The Miners and Wolverines will kick off at 3 p.m. MT at University Field. Utah Valley defeated UTEP, 2-1, last season in Orem, Utah.