1  of  2
Breaking News
Orders issued for all workplaces, daycares, assisted living facilities in El Paso Life-threatening crash reported in East El Paso

UTEP cancels remainder of spring football, closes athletic facilities to student-athletes

UTEP

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: UTEP Athletics

EL PASO, TEXAS – UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter announced on Wednesday that the UTEP football team’s remaining spring practices, and the 2020 Spring Game, have been cancelled.

UTEP athletics facilities will be closed to student-athletes indefinitely beginning at 5 p.m. today and student-athletes will not be allowed to work out on campus.   

“These measures have been taken with the safety of our student-athletes as the highest priority,” Senter said.  “We continue to preach to all of our student-athletes and staff the importance of practicing social distancing and good hygiene during this unprecedented time.”

This announcement from UTEP comes a day after Conference USA announced the cancelation of all spring sports for the remainder of the season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Gov. Abbott hints at new statewide action coming Thursday regarding public gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Abbott hints at new statewide action coming Thursday regarding public gatherings"

self-quarantine guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "self-quarantine guidelines"

Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?"

Migrants on MPP program wait at Juarez shelter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Migrants on MPP program wait at Juarez shelter"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/18"
More Local

Coronavirus Quiz

Local Sports

More Local Sports