UTEP cancels remainder of spring football, closes athletic facilities to student-athletes

EL PASO, TEXAS – UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter announced on Wednesday that the UTEP football team’s remaining spring practices, and the 2020 Spring Game, have been cancelled.

UTEP athletics facilities will be closed to student-athletes indefinitely beginning at 5 p.m. today and student-athletes will not be allowed to work out on campus.

“These measures have been taken with the safety of our student-athletes as the highest priority,” Senter said. “We continue to preach to all of our student-athletes and staff the importance of practicing social distancing and good hygiene during this unprecedented time.”

This announcement from UTEP comes a day after Conference USA announced the cancelation of all spring sports for the remainder of the season.