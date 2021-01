UTEP cancels 2021 indoor track & field season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The UTEP track and field team will not be competing in an indoor season in 2021, director of athletics Jim Senter announced on Wednesday.

Due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, indoor track and field meets are few and far between at this time.

β€œWe have seen an erosion in the number of indoor meets being held across the nation,” said Senter.Β β€œAs a result of the declining opportunities to compete, we have decided it is in our best interest to focus on preparing for the outdoor season.”

UTEP head coach Mika Laaksonen, who is in his 11th season with the Miners, has claimed indoor Conference USA team championships in 2014 (men), 2015 (women), 2016 (women), and 2017 (women).

β€œOur team is fully supportive of this decision and we look forward to competing outdoors very soon,” said Laaksonen.

The Miners are slated to begin their outdoor season on March 19 at the Willie Williams Classic in Tucson, Arizona.