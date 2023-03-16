LUBBOCK, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP (20-12) women’s basketball saw its 2022-23 season come to an end after they suffered a 67-54 loss to Texas Tech at the United Supermarkets Arena on Thursday.

Texas Tech put together a strong performance and held UTEP off every time the Miners tried to gain momentum.

Texas Tech jumped out to a 22-12 lead after a Jazmaine Lewis lay-up with 1:12 left in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Texas Tech grabbed its largest lead of the game, 17 points, when they went up 37-20 with 2:18 left in the first half.

UTEP responded with a 6-0 run to end the half as they went into halftime down 37-26 against Texas Tech.

Down 17 with 2:18 left in the half, UTEP responded with a 6-0 run to go into halftime down 11. Erin Wilson leads the Miners in scoring with 10. N'Yah Boyd has 6 points and Adhel Tac has 5. — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) March 16, 2023

In the third quarter, UTEP fought to make it as close as a five-point game, 45-40, when Elina Arike drilled two free throws with 2:18 left in the frame.

Texas Tech responded and entered the final quarter of the game with a 53-44 lead over UTEP.

Once again, UTEP got as close as five points, 53-48, after a Jazion Jackson lay-up with 7:32 to go in the game. Texas Tech always had an answer and extended their lead back to double digits in less than a minute as they took a 58-48 lead with 6:41 left in the game.

Texas Tech would go onto secure a 13-point win, 67-54, over UTEP and put an end to the Miners’ third ever WNIT appearance.

Erin Wilson led the Miners in scoring with 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the floor. Elina Arike was the team’s second leading scorer in the game with 9 points. Adhel Tac had 8 points and N’Yah Boyd struggled, shooting 2-of-9 from the floor, and collected 7 points.

Texas Tech had three players finish the game in double figures in the scoring department. Bailey Maupin led the way with 17 points. Bre’Ambe Scott had 13 points and Rhyle McKinney had 12 points for the Red Raiders.

This is UTEP’s earliest exit from the WNIT in program history. In 2014, UTEP played all six games in El Paso, finishing as the runner-up after an incredible run to the championship game against Rutgers. The 2016 team reached the quarterfinals after winning three games to start the tournament.

The 2022-23 UTEP women’s basketball team, under head coach Kevin Baker, finished the season with a 20-12 overall record and a 12-8 Conference USA record.