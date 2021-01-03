UTEP bounces back from tough loss to defeat Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, MS (KTSM) – Less than 24 hours after an embarrassing second half collapse in an overtime loss to Southern Miss, UTEP dominated after halftime in a 77-62 win over the Golden Eagles.

Leading by just one point at the break, UTEP outscored Southern Miss by 14 points in the second half to bounce back and get an important victory. The Miners (5-3, 1-1 Conference USA) saw four players score in double figures, led by Jamal Bieniemy’s 20 points and 7 assists.

“We knew we were going to play a team who was confident, after we gave them a win the night before,” UTEP head coach Rodney Terry said. “We had to come in today and take this win. And my guys took this win.”

The Miners turned the ball over just three times in the game, and shot 65 percent from the field in the second half. Saturday’s victory at Southern Miss was the first since Feb. 24, 2010, as UTEP snapped a nine-game losing streak in Hattiesburg.

UTEP controlled the pace of play and led for over 37 minutes of the game. After a slow first half, Souley Boum scored 17 points in the second half, helping Bieniemy to put the game out of reach.

The Miners feel like they should be undefeated in C-USA action, after leading by 7 points with 45 seconds left on Friday, only to give up the lead and eventually lose in overtime.

Bieniemy was having none of that on Saturday, going 4-5 from three-point range. Over the last two games, the junior point guard is also averaging 7 assists and 3.5 rebounds, while only turning the ball over three times.

“JB [Jamal Bieniemy] was really good in transition today,” Terry said. “He took care of the ball and made really good decisions in transition.”

UTEP will host Rice in its C-USA home opener in back-to-back games on Jan. 8 and 9. Both games are set for a 7 p.m. MT tipoff in the Haskins Center. The Owls are 2-0 in league play after a pair of wins against UTSA.