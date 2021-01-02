UTEP blows 7-point lead in final minute of regulation, lose to USM in OT

HATTIESBURG, MS (KTSM) – New year, same Miners. Or — at least — so it appeared in UTEP’s 74-66 loss to Southern Miss in overtime to open Conference USA play on Friday night at the Reed Green Coliseum.

UTEP led 60-53 with :45 seconds to play. The Miners had just five turnovers to that point. They turn it over six times in the final :45 seconds of regulation and 5:00 of overtime, outscored by Southern Miss 21-6 in the final 5:45 of play. BRUTAL loss. #CUSAmbb #KTSM9Sports — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) January 2, 2021

Jamal Bieniemy scored 18 points and dished out seven assists, but Southern Miss (5-3, 1-0) used a 7-0 run in the final minute of regulation to force overtime. UTEP (4-3, 0-1) was outscored 21-6 in the final 5:45 of action.

Tyler Stevenson scored six points in overtime for the Golden Eagles, leading all scorers with 26 points on 8-of-15 shooting. Stevenson added 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season.

“[Southern Miss] changed the momentum of the game and outhustled us on some 50-50 balls in the first half and we needed to come back and master our energy and activity in those regards,” said UTEP head coach Rodney Terry. “I thought we did that for the better part in the second half and got the game in our terms in what we wanted to do. We were right in position to win the ball game. We’re so close — right there in terms of understanding what it takes to win and close out games.”

The Miners turned the ball over just five times in the first 39:15 of the game. UTEP gave away the basketball six times in the final 5:45 of the contest, including a giveaway in the final seconds of regulation that led to Jaron Pierre Jr.’s game-tying basket with :15 seconds to play.

Out of a timeout, tied at 60, UTEP had a chance to win it in the final seconds, but didn’t get a shot off before the buzzer sounded to end regulation.

Souley Boum played all 45 minutes and led UTEP with 19 points, shooting 5-of-17 from the floor and 2-for-8 threes. Kristian Sjolund came off the bench and registered 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting in limited minutes. Bryson Williams struggled, scoring seven points on 2-of-9 shooting from the field. Williams and Keonte Kennedy each pulled down nine rebounds.

UTEP shot a season-low 36.2 percent from the field compared to Southern Miss’ 44.1 percent. The Miners also struggled from the free throw line, going 11-of-19 from the charity stripe.

“We should’ve closed the game out at the free throw line, taking care of the basketball and we didn’t,” said Terry. “It was a tough game for us and we have to finish those games out, especially on the road.”

Southern Miss has beat UTEP in nine consecutive meetings in Hattiesburg and 12 of the last 15. The Miners will get another chance to beat the streak on Saturday in the back end of a back-to-back with the Golden Eagles. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN+.