UTEP big man Isaiah “Juice” Rhyanes honored by C-USA for community service efforts

DALLAS, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP big man Isaiah Rhyanes is among 14 honorees for the Conference USA Spirit of Service Award, announced by the league office on Tuesday. The C-USA Spirit of Service Award is designed to recognize the community service efforts of student-athletes participating in fall, winter, and spring sports.

📢: Congratulations to the 14 student-athletes who received the 2020 C-USA Winter Spirit of Service Award! 🏅



One honoree from each institution is chosen based on his or her contribution to the community.



🗞 | https://t.co/5kPTw85s0S pic.twitter.com/Lyqt9ryldd — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) April 14, 2020

Rhyanes gathered 14.5 hours of community service. The former Andress High School standout worked with ‘Game Changers’ and ‘UTEP Mente’, while making trips to visit young fans at the El Paso Children’s Hospital, Loma Linda Elementary, East Point Elementary, and spent time at the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank and the Salvation Army.

Rhyanes graduated with a 3.2 grade point average in December of 2019. He went on to continue his education, enrolling in graduate school this past spring and continues to pursue a Master’s in Leadership Studies. Rhyanes was also named to the 2018 and 2019 C-USA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll.

The 6-foot-9 forward, also referred to as “Juice” by his teammates, brought high-energy to practice every day as a walk-on. He contributed on the scout team and took pride in being a great teammate. For his hard work and efforts, UTEP head coach Rodney Terry awarded Rhyanes with his first collegiate action on November 15. 2019 against Eastern New Mexico at the Don Haskins Center. Rhyanes capped off the UTEP win over the Greyhounds with an emphatic two-handed dunk that electrified Miner Nation and brought the entire arena to its feet. Rhyanes made his first collegiate start on ‘Senior Day’ against Southern Miss on March 1, 2020, recording a pair of rebounds.