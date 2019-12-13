UTEP big man Ezeagu enters NCAA transfer portal

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – UTEP has already seen a lot of transfers in the Rodney Terry era. Most of them have been players coming into the program.

Thursday though, one of the first players Terry brought in left the Miners’ program.

Canadian center Kaosi Ezeagu has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will leave UTEP, multiple sources confirmed to KTSM on Thursday. Ezeagu was sitting out this season to redshirt, but was a key member of last year’s Miners.

Multiple sources have confirmed this report to me. Ezeagu played last year as a freshman, but was redshirting in 2019-20. He’ll land somewhere and have a better chance to play. https://t.co/WqcrYuKXjr — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) December 12, 2019

As a freshman, Ezeagu played in 29 games, starting eight and averaging 3 points and 3 rebounds. He’ll leave the Miners in hopes of playing more somewhere else.