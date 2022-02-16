EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The UTEP men’s basketball team will look to snap a two-game losing skid on Thursday when they travel to Ruston, Louisiana, in a matchup with Louisiana Tech (LA Tech). Tip-off at the Thomas Assembly Center is slated for 5:30 p.m. MT, and the game will stream live on ESPN+.

After winning five straight, the Miners (14-10, 7-5 C-USA) have dropped their last two games, including Sunday’s nine-point loss to Marshall who had just one conference win prior to beating UTEP. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs (18-6, 9-3 C-USA) have won their last two games, including last Thursday’s 82-77 win over Charlotte.

Thursday’s game will mark the second meeting between these two programs this season, with LA Tech beating UTEP 64-52 at the Don Haskins Center on Jan. 6. Joe Golding, who is in his first season as head coach of the Miners, believes his team has come a long ways since that first matchup.

“Yeah, I think [we’re a different team], the problem is that LA Tech is a different team too,” said Golding. “They’ve improved, they’ve gotten better and they have a veteran team with a lot of guys who have been around. I definitely think that we’re better than we were in early January.”

UTEP is led by junior guard Souley Boum, who leads Conference USA in scoring, averaging nearly 20 points per game. Jamal Bieniemy ranks sixth in the conference in scoring at 16 points per game, but the key to the Miners’ five-game win streak was the production outside of Boum and Bieniemy. With Keonte Kennedy still sidelined with a foot injury, this roster continues to play outside their comfort zone.

“We’ve faced a lot of adversity,” said UTEP senior forward Alfred Hollins. “We’ve had a lot of ups-and-downs throughout the course of the season, which has made us stronger as a team. I think over the month of January and now into February, we’ve come closer as a team.”

After losing a game the Miners — for all intents and purposes — should’ve had against Marshall, it’s time for this team to win another big game on the road. A win over LA Tech would be just that for UTEP. However, without looking too far ahead, they need to find a way to win at least two of three on the road in the next five days, or the Miners could find themselves being leapfrogged by Rice in Conference USA’s West Division standings.

Game Notes (Via: UTEP Athletics)

SERIES HISTORY: UTEP LEADS, 17-12

LA Tech leads the all-time series 17-12, including knocking off UTEP, 64-52, in El Paso on Jan. 6. The home side has had an advantage historically with the Miners sporting a 10-6 mark in El Paso and the Bulldogs at 11-1 when playing at home (10-1 in Ruston). The series began nearly 70 years ago when LA Tech knocked off the Miners in Ruston, 68-56, on Dec. 19, 1952. The two teams have competed against each other as members both in the Western Athletic Conference and now in Conference USA.

THIS & THAT

– Souley Boum (19.7 ppg) leads Conference USA in scoring while Jamal Bieniemy (16.0 ppg) is sixth.

– UTEP had a six-game Conference USA winning streak (Jan. 15 to Feb. 5), which was its longest since also posting six straight wins 2016 (2/4-20/16). It marked the fifth winning streak of at least six C-USA games since the Miners joined the league in 2005-06.

– The Miners are 6-2 over their last eight games after a 1-3 start to C-USA play.

– UTEP won its last five games in January for the first time since also doing it in 2014.

– The Miners are 13-2 on the season when drilling at least eight 3-point shots. That record includes a school-recording tying 15 makes from distance against Southern Miss in the win on Jan. 8.

– The Miners stand at 11-2 when scoring 70+ points (4-0 getting into the 80’s).

– UTEP sports a mark of 13-4 on the campaign when limiting foes to 72 points or less, including 5-1 when keeping them in the 50’s.

– The Miners are 4-1 in games decided by five points or less.

– UTEP is 14-4 when making at least 40 percent of its shots and 6-0 when the opponent falls shy of that figure. It is also 9-0 when shooting better than foes.

– The Miners are 12-1 when leading with five minutes to play.

– Twelve of UTEP’s 14 wins of the year have been the come-from-behind variety, including the season-best 13 points overcome against UTSA on Jan. 11. There have been rallies of at least seven points six times total this season.

– UTEP is 5-5 on the road, equaling its most such wins since going 5-6 in 2016-17.

– The Miners have secured a win in all four Mainland timezones in the US.

– UTEP’s 14 total wins surpasses the effort from last year’s Covid-affected season when it finished at 12-12. The Miners were 17-15 in 2019-20.

– UTEP has had its top three scorers (Souley Boum-18.6 ppg, Jamal Bieniemy-14.6 and Keonte Kennedy-13.3) on the court in the same game just six times out of 24 total games this season.

GET TO KNOW LA TECH

LA Tech enters Thursday’s match-up at 18-6 on the year, including 9-3 in Conference USA play. The Bulldogs are 11-2 in Ruston, with both losses coming during C-USA action. They have been at the hands of UAB (83-76, 1/22) and C-USA West Division leader North Texas (63-62, 1/29). All C-USA performer Kenneth Lofton, Jr., sets the tone with 17.3 points per game (third C-USA/92nd NCAA) and 10.7 rebounds per contest (first C-USA/ninth NCAA) in only 25.2 minutes per game. Amorie Archibald (13.8 ppg), Keaston Willis (11.7 ppg) and Cobe Williams (10.5 ppg) are also in double figures for scoring for a team that is producing 78.3 points per game (second C-USA/31st NCAA). LA Tech is also among the league and national leaders for fewest personal fouls per game (14.1-fourth/25th), assist-to-turnover ratio (1.4-first/26th), fewest turnovers per game (11.0) turnover margin (4.2-third/37th), scoring margin (+9.1-third/49th), assists per game (15.0-second/56th), 3-pointers per game (8.8-fourth/58th), field-goal percentage (46.3-second/65th), turnovers forced (14.1-94th) and field-goal percentage defense (41.6-third/97th). Notable alumni include former NFL star and Super Bowl Champion and now TV personality Terry Bradshaw, former NBA standout Karl Malone and Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson.

GOING BACK IN TIME (MARSHALL 88, UTEP 79 , FEB. 13 2022)

Souley Boum (32 points) and Jamal Bieniemy (21 points) both had big games, but UTEP was knocked off by Marshall, 88-79, at home on Feb. 13. The Thundering Herd shot 56.4 percent from the floor, including 11-22 from 3-point range. UTEP made 45.8 percent of its shots and nailed 20-23 from the free throw line, aided by four Marshall technical fouls. Jamari Sibley buoyed the efforts of Boum and Bieniemy with seven points and a career-high 10 rebounds. UTEP also held Conference USA leading scorer Taevion Kinsey (19.9 ppg) to seven points, but the Thundering Herd compensated for that with five members reaching double digits in scoring.

TIP-INS FROM THE MARSHALL GAME

– UTEP recorded 10+ steals for the fifth time this season, with Jamal Bieniemy leading the way with four.

– The Miners’ 20 free throws made were their second-highest total of the season. Souley Boum was 13-of-14 at the charity stripe.

– The game was tied at 53 with 13 minutes before an 8-0 run from Marshall accounted for the fourth and final lead change.

LOCK DOWN ON DEFENSE

UTEP has kept 13 of its past 21 opponents to at least five points below their scoring average entering the contest, including most recently Rice on Feb 5. Those 13 foes have been held to a total of 138 points combined under the expected output, which works out to 10.6 fewer points per game by the opposition across the board. Furthermore, UTEP has only allowed eight teams to reach the 70’s and just one into the 80’s. The overall affect has been a scoring defense of 66.2 to rank third in C-USA and 94th nationally.

ON THIS DATE IN UTEP HISTORY

Antoine Gillespie erupted for the second-most points (45) in program history at in a 104-103 OT loss at Hawaii on Feb. 17, 1994.

ALL ABOUT THE FANS

UTEP is averaging 4,632 fans per home game in 2021-22, which trails only the seasonal home average of 4,981 for ODU among C-USA programs.

TALKING STARTING LINE-UP COMBINATIONS

UTEP has used 12 starting line-ups in 24 games, but has found stability of late with the same starting five for 11 straight contests. Overall, 11 different Miners (out of 15 on the roster) have started. Injuries, illnesses and Covid-19 protocols have played a big factor in the mix and match this season. It’s a huge change from a year ago when the Miners utilized two starting line-ups with a total of six different players starting on the season. In 2019-20 there were eight, seven in 2018-19, 17 in 2017-18, eight in 2016-17 and 14 in 2015-16.

ALL ABOUT THOSE POINTS

UTEP poured in a DI season-high 87 points in the rout of Southern Miss, its fourth game with at least 80 points this year. That is the most such efforts in a campaign by a UTEP team since 2018-19 when it also had four. The Miners also eclipsed 70 points in each of the first four contests for the first time in six years. Guards Souley Boum (19.7 ppg), Jamal Bieniemy (16.0 ppg) and Keonte Kennedy (13.3 ppg) and are all in double figures for scoring average while Jorell Saterfield is at 7.3 ppg. The last time UTEP had a player account for at least 20.0 ppg was in 2008-09 (Stephon Jackson), something Boum is 0.3 ppg shy of currently doing. Tydus Verhoeven (6.0 ppg) and Jamari Sibley (5.0 ppg) are also above 5.0 ppg. As a squad the Miners are accounting for 69.1 ppg.

THAT’S A GOOD MARGIN

UTEP has caused 17+ turnovers 10 times on the year while committing 14 or less on 18 occasions (10 games with 10 or less). Furthermore, the Miners have made the same or fewer amount of turnovers compared to the opposition in 19 of the 24 games this year. The result is a +3.3 turnover margin (second C-USA/31st NCAA). UTEP is making 12.0 turnovers per game (sixth C-USA/93rd NCAA) while forcing 15.3 (third C-USA/47th NCAA).

TURN IT OVER

UTEP is third in Conference USA and 47th in the country by forcing 15.3 turnovers per game, which is aided by coming up with 7.9 steals per game (fourth C-USA/67th NCAA). Keonte Kennedy (2.1 spg), Jamal Bieniemy (1.8 spg-fifth C-USA/73rd NCAA) and Souley Boum (1.5-ninth C-USA) have all been key to leading the charge.

SCORING STREAK

Souley Boum (76), Keonte Kennedy (36) and Jamal Bieniemy (24) and Alfred Hollins (15) all have scoring streaks of at least 10 games. Bieniemy stands at 11 in a row for double digit games (19.6 ppg), the longest stretch of his career. Boum has hit double figures in 18 of 20 games total this year. Kennedy (currently injured) is at a career long of five.

CALLED FREE THROWS FOR A REASON

UTEP is taking care of business at the charity stripe, connecting on 76.7 percentage at the line (second C-USA/27th NCAA). Three different Miners have hit at least 80 percent from the charity stripe this year (min. 20 attempts). They are Souley Boum setting the tone at 87.6 percent (sixth C-USA/ 32nd NCAA) followed by Jamal Bieniemy (85.1 percent) and Christian Agnew (80.0 percent).

WIN BIG

The Miners have 10 wins by at least eight points. UTEP even managed that feat at Old Dominion despite having only having five minutes of action in overtime (W, 78-70 on Jan. 15).

WIN SMALL

UTEP is 4-1 on the year in games decided by five points or less.

NOTHING STOPS SOULEY

Souley Boum has dealt with both a broken finger on his non-shooting hand (missed one game), Covid-19 protocols (missed two games) and illness (missed one game) but he continues to produce. He is pouring in 19.7 ppg (first C-USA/28th NCAA), aided by 20+ point-outings in five of the last seven contests and 11 times total on the season. He has 18 double-digit scoring efforts (in 20 appearances). He has done plenty of damage at the free-throw line, making 120 (first C-USA/18th NCAA) of 137 (third C-USA/36th NCAA). Boum has also come up with 1.6 steals per game (ninth C-USA) and dishes out 2.9 assists per game.

JB’S WORLD

Jamal Bieniemy has played big across the board this season. He is currently riding a 11-game double-digit scoring streak (longest of his career), including a career-high 36-point effort at Rice (Feb. 5) that was the most points by a Miner in 12 years. It eclipsed a seven-contest effort out of the gates (then prior long) before he went down with an injury at No. 8 Kansas that caused him to miss the ensuing two tilts. He also leads the team in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.3-15th C-USA), assists per game (3.6-11th C-USA) and 3-pointers made (53-eighth C-USA) while rating second in steals per contest (1.7-fifth).

PILING UP THOSE MINUTES

Souley Boum (36.2 mpg-second C-USA) and Jamal Bieniemy (34.1 mpg-seventh C-USA) both find themselves in the top 10 in Conference USA for playing time.

FROM DOWNTOWN

Jamal Bieniemy (2.5/game-eighth C-USA), Souley Boum (2.2/game-13th C-USA) and Jorell Saterfield (1.8/game-18th C-USA) are all among the C-USA leaders for 3-pointers per contest.

KEONTE DOES IT ALL

Keonte Kennedy was having a career year before sustaining an injury against Bradley that has forced him to miss all 12 league games. He leads the team in rebounding (5.9 rebounds per game) and steals (2.1 steals per game- while rating third on the squad in scoring (13.3 points per game). He has started all but one game he has appeared in (11 of 12), and is playing 34.0 mpg (third on team).

SATERFIELD FROM DOWNTOWN

Jorell Saterfield has proved to be a threat in his first year as a transfer from Ranger College. That is especially true from 3-point range. He is leading the team in 3-point percentage (min. 30 3FGA), nailing 46.7 percent (42-90. That figure has been helped by him going 33-67 the past 16 contests total. Currently, he is on pace to break UTEP’s single-season record for 3-point percentage (min. 1.0 3/game) that is held by Roy Smallwood (1999-00, 28-61, 45.9 percent, in 28 GP). Overall, he is putting up 7.3 points per game (fourth on team,

TYDUS DOING THE DIRTY WORK

Post Tydus Verhoeven is doing a little bit of everything down low for the Miners. He leads the team in blocked shots (1.1 blocks per game-10th C-USA) and offensive rebounds (32). He is also second on the team in rebounding (4.9 rpg). His scoring output has also gone up lately with at least eight points in four of the past five contests, putting him at 6.0 ppg.

TALKING 30+ POINT GAMES

Souley Boum (32-Marshall, Feb. 13, 32-FIU, Jan. 23) has a pair of 30+ scoring efforts this year, both of which have come within the past four games. He now has three such scoring bursts in his career, making him one of 11 Miners all time with at least that many. Jamal Bieniemy (36- at Rice, Feb. 2) also has a 30+ point game to his credit, the first of his career.

TALKING 20+ POINT GAMES

Souley Boum has 11 20+ point games this season and 37 in his career between San Francisco (seven-2017-18) and UTEP (30). Jamal Bieniemy has surpassed 20 points six times in 2021-22, more than doubling his total (two) from last year.

MILESTONE TRACKER

Souley Boum (started at San Francisco) joined the 1,000 point club at UTEP, the first member in five years and 35th overall. He is now up to 1,2,56 points (14th all time at UTEP). For his career he boasts a total of 1,650 points while appearing in 112 games (76 at UTEP). He has also made 201 3-pointers, with 154 at UTEP (fifth all time at school). Christian Agnew (started at North Alabama) has gone past 900 points for his collegiate career (913). Jamal Bieniemy (started at Oklahoma) has moved past 880 career points (880) for his college career, including 551 at UTEP. He’s also eclipsed 375 assists (377) for his college career, including 171 helpers at UTEP. He has appeared in more than 100 collegiate games (110), including 45 (all starts) at UTEP. Alfred Hollins (started at Oregon State) has moved beyond 600 career points (610) and surpassed 100 career games played (119). Tydus Verhoeven (started at Duquesne) has more than 370 rebounds (381) for his collegiate career, with the majority at UTEP (275). He has also topped 100 career blocks (131), with 60 at UTEP. Verhoeven is past 100 games played (107), with 81 at UTEP.

CAN’T CATCH A BREAK

Due to injury or illness, the Miners have lost 33 man games this year (Keonte Kennedy-12, Christian Agnew-six, Souley Boum-four, Cam Clardy-three, Tydus Verhoeven-three, Jamal Bieniemy-two, Alfred Hollins-one, Bonke Maring-one and Ze’Rik Onyema-one). No individual has started in every single contest, and UTEP has used 12 different line-up combinations. At least one starter has missed a game in 15 straight games and 18 contests total this season. Additionally, no one on the roster has appeared in every contest.

THE BASIC FACTS ON UTEP

– This is the 101st season of UTEP men’s basketball. The Miners made history by starting five African-Americans to defeat Kentucky, 72-65, and win the 1966 NCAA Championship on the way to inspiring the Disney hit movie Glory Road. Overall, UTEP has 17 NCAA Tournament appearances (last in 2010), 11 NIT bids (last in 2015), 12 conference championships (last in 2010) and 26 seasons with at least 20+ victories (last in 2015).

– UTEP is 14-10 in 2021-22, which surpasses its win total from last year’s Covid-affected season (12-12 finish). There are 17 home games (9-5 thus far) and 13 road contests (5-5 thus far) prior to the C-USA Championships (March 8-12, 2022).

– The Miners returned four starters (Jamal Bieniemy, Souley Boum, Keonte Kennedy and Tydus Verhoeven) and eight lettermen overall. Other returning lettermen are Christian Agnew, Cam Clardy, Gilles Dekoninck and Ze’Rik Onyema. Emmanuel White, who redshirted, also came back.

– UTEP has six newcomers: Kezza Giffa, Alfred Hollins, Kevin Kalu, Bonke Maring, Jorell Saterfield and Jamari Sibley.

– The Miners brought back four of their five leading scorers from 2020-21 in the form of Souley Boum (18.8 ppg), Keonte Kennedy (8.6 ppg), Jamal Bieniemy (8.6 ppg) and Christian Agnew (6.1 ppg).

COMING SOON TO EL PASO

JUCO standout Jon Dos Anjos (nationally-ranked Florida SouthWestern State) has signed a national letter of intent to enroll at UTEP and play for the men’s basketball team beginning in 2022-23. Dos Anjos will have two years of eligibility for the Miners. He was a first-team all-league performer for the Bucs in 2020-21, helping them go 18-5 and advance to the semifinals of the FCSAA State Tournament. He averaged 10.3 points and 5.7 rebounds while playing in all 23 games, including 20 starts.

SPORTSCENTER TOP-10 PLAY

Senior Alfred Hollins tipped in a shot at the buzzer to lift UTEP to an exhilarating 70-68 win over Conference USA East Division leader Florida Atlantic at home on Jan. 27. The play went on to gain national notoriety, earning the number three spot for the daily Sportscenter top-10 plays list on ESPN’s signature program.

THE COMEBACK AT CHARTWAY

UTEP trailed Old Dominion by seven points (63-56), with 77 seconds remaining before tallying the final seven points in regulation to force OT. The Miners went on to claim the 78-70 triumph for one of their most memorable comebacks. The game was also the first of the recent six-contest winning streak. Here’s the breakdown to force OT before Souley Boum tallied 13 of UTEP’s 15 points in the extra session for the notable win.

GOING BACK IN THE ARCHIVES

After research from local media, members of the athletic department and even the Miners’ passionate fan base (via Twitter), the closest comeback that can be found similar to that was in the 1987 NCAA Tournament at Arizona on March 13, 1987. In that tilt, UTEP trailed by five with 50 seconds left (78-53) before forcing OT on the way to the 98-91 OT win.

MEMORABLE WIN VS SOUTHERN MISS

UTEP blasted Southern Miss, 87-54, on Jan. 8. The 33-point victory was UTEP’s biggest in league play in seven years when it waxed USM by 34 (74-40) on Jan. 10, 2015. The Miners nailed a school-record tying 15 triples, the most by the Miners at home 12 years when they also had 15 against East Carolina on Feb. 13, 2012. UTEP set season highs for field-goal percentage (56.1 percent), aided by a campaign-best 24 assists on 32 field goals made. The Orange and Blue also established DI opponent season highs for points in the first half (44) and total points (87).

BOUM NAMED C-USA PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Souley Boum was named the Conference USA Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Jan. 31. He became the first Miner to be so recognized since Daryl Edwards on Feb. 24, 2020. Boum had the best two-game scoring stretch of his career in helping lead the Miners to a perfect 2-0 record with wins over Florida Atlantic and FIU. He put up 60 points on the weekend (28 vs. FAU) and a season-high 32 points against FIU on 21-of-34 shooting, including 9-18 on 3-point shots.

KALU NETS FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

UTEP forward Kevin Kalu was named the Conference USA Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Dec. 20. He became the first Miner to claim the honor since Jordan Lathon did during the 2018-19 season (Feb. 25, 2019). The Baltimore, Md., product came alive with career highs in points (eight) and assists (two) while adding four rebounds to help hold off upset-minded McNeese, 82-72, on Dec. 16. Kalu played 25 minutes and didn’t miss a shot from the field (2-2) or at the charity stripe (4-4).

GOLDING ERA UNDERWAY

Joe Golding is in the midst of his first season with UTEP, and as the 20th head coach in program history. He is the eighth head coach for the Miners since legendary Hall of Fame Coach Don Haskins retired following the 1998-99 season. Golding is 171-154 in his 11th season as a collegiate head coach, including 14-10 at UTEP. He spent 10 years at ACU (158-144), helping it transition from a Division II to a Division I program. Golding led the Wildcats to the past two NCAA Tournaments played, including a stunning upset as a 14-seed of third-seeded Texas in the first round of the 2021 Big Dance.

LOOKING TO JOIN AN EXCLUSIVE GROUP

First-year head coach Joe Golding (14-10 thus far) is hoping to be part of an exclusive group at UTEP. Of the previous 19 head coaches at UTEP, only three have put together a winning season in their first year on the sidelines in the Sun City. Don Haskins became the first when he directed the Miners to a mark of 18-6 in 1961-62. Doc Sadler (27-8, 2004-05) and Tim Floyd (25-10, 2010-11) also achieved the feat. Overall, the prior 19 head coaches have combined to forge an average record of 9-13 in their first year with UTEP.

EXPERIENCED STAFF

The Miners have an experienced staff on the sidelines for the 2021-22 season, each of whom are in their first year in the Sun City. Between head coach Joe Golding (22 years), associate head coach Jeremy Cox (30 years) and assistant coaches Butch Pierre (37 years) and Earl Boykins (eight years), the Miner coaching staff has a combined 97 years of coaching experience at 26 different stops along the way at varying levels of competition. Boykins is the least experienced in terms of coaching, but he’s the most accomplished on the court after playing 12 seasons in the NBA.

PRESEASON HONORS

Souley Boum was tabbed a Preseason All-Conference honoree, it was announced before the season by the Conference USA office. A 2021 All C-USA third team member, Boum ranked third in C-USA in scoring (18.8 ppg) and fifth in the league in total points (450). He also paced the conference and was 15th in the country with 130 made free throws. Boum knocked down his free throws at a rate of 81.2 percent, which was good enough for eighth in C-USA. He also led UTEP in steals (34) and dished out 60 assists.

PRESEASON PREMONITIONS

UTEP was predicted to finish 10th in Conference USA (currently 7-5, fourth C-USA West), according to the preseason poll that was announced prior to the season by the league office. UAB (190 points) was slated first, followed by LA Tech (second-184 points), WKU (third-162 points), Marshall (fourth-147 points), Old Dominion (fifth-130 points), North Texas (sixth-124 points), Charlotte (seventh-110 points), Rice (eighth-104 points), Florida Atlantic (ninth-84 points), UTEP (10th-82 points), UTSA (11th-48 points), Southern Miss (12th-42 points), FIU (13th-36 points) and Middle Tennessee (14th-28 points).

LOOKING TO REGAIN WINNING WAYS IN C-USA

UTEP (7-5) thus far in C-USA play) entered the 2022 league slate in search of its first winning record in Conference USA play since 2017 when the Miners went 12-6 in the league to finish tied for third. That year capped a run of five straight seasons with winning marks in conference action, the longest since 11 straight such efforts under Don Haskins from the 1980-90.

UP NEXT

UTEP continues the stretch of three games in five days on the road by locking up at Southern Miss at 11 a.m. MT/12 p.m. CT on Saturday (Feb. 19. Jon Teicher (41st year) will be all on the call on “The Home of UTEP Basketball” 600 ESPN El Paso. It will also be streamed on ESPN+