UTEP begins prepping for UTSA, Prince out remainder of season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP head coach Dana Dimel spoke with the media Monday in advance of the team’s Homecoming game versus UTSA on Saturday, October 5 at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso.

Dimel announcing sophomore defensive back Justin Prince will likely miss the remainder of the season with a leg injury. Prince will seek a medical hardship from the NCAA.

Head Coach Dana Dimel

Recapping the Southern Miss game:

“A big part of the game was our inefficient start with what we had with our first series and going three-and-out. We have to be better. On that first series when we do get the ball to start a game, we have to be much, much better and much more productive. We punted the ball to them and then played a couple good defensive snaps. Then, on third and 14, we brought zero pressure, which means we are totally flattened out across the back end. They executed a screen play to precision. We did not defend it as well as we could have in the situation, even though we were zeroed out, we could have defended it a lot better. That led to a big play and then we turn around and get the punt blocked and they get the ball at the two-yard line and punch it in from there. It was 14-0 against a team that we knew was going to be a big challenge for us and big test for us. It was definitely not a good way to start a football game.”

“After that, we settled in and started to play some good, solid defensive football. We only gave up 17 more points the rest of the game and three of them were really not on the defense’s responsibility, so it was just two more touchdowns the rest of the game against a very explosive Southern Miss offense.”

On the performance of the offense at Southern Miss:

“Offensively, we moved the ball well at times. I thought we did some good things offensively. The two times we got inside the red zone and did not score were big parts of what we need to do better. We need to score touchdowns when we get in the red zone because we are built for that. We have the style of offense that should do really well in the red zone. We are scoring every time we get in the red zone, but we have to score touchdowns as well down there. That could have put eight more points on the board right there for us and make it a lot more competitive football game for us. Those are the things we looked at that could definitely help us improve as we go through the season here. That is what this season is going to be all about and it is for virtually everyone in our league. It is going to be what kind of performance that you put out each and every Saturday and how consistent and how you can improve your football team. It is going to be a big challenge for us to do it each and every Saturday. And it will be a challenge for everybody we face in the conference because as I have said there is a lot of parity in the conference this year. Whoever will rise to the top is going to be the team that continues to get better and improve each and every game. That is going to be a big part of what we do. That is what we are building on right now as we move through the season.”

On the passing game against Southern Miss:

“I thought we threw the ball better and our passing game improved. I thought Kai (Locksley) came in and really provided a spark to the offense. He probably played the best ball game he has played since he has been here as far as combining his running skills and passing skills against a top-level opponent like Southern Miss. I was pleased with what he did. Brandon (Jones) did some good things as well. Both of them did some positive things. Both of them obviously have things they have to work on because if they play good enough, we should be in ball games. Quarterback play is always really important to what we are doing.”

On the performance of Jess Trussell early this season:

“Jess Trussell is doing a really nice, solid job for us at tight end and is having some really good games. He had another productive game for us in run and pass, which his versatility is nice to have at that tight end position.”

On the upcoming home game vs. UTSA:

“We all know this is a big game for us with another University of Texas school. We are excited to play them. It will be a good second conference game for us and one that should be fun to watch. We have some incentives to get the fans to come to the ball game and it is a rivalry type of game for us besides the New Mexico State game. This is a big rivalry game for us just because of the proximity and it being with a University of Texas school. It is really an important game for us. It should be a fun environment and our guys are looking forward to the opportunity.”

“They are a team that right now are not sure of their status at quarterback. They have a good, young quarterback that had done some nice things this year, but he was hurt in the last ball game against North Texas on the third play of the game. They have good athleticism all across their football team. Last year’s game was a close ball game that we obviously did not find a way to try and come from behind to win.”

On the quarterback position:

“My guess was that was going to be the first, second or third question of the press conference. It is either going to be Brandon Jones or Kai Locksley. One of those two. We are going to let them compete this week and see how they perform in practice and make the decision after that. Kai’s health is good. We pulled him at the end of that game because he was bothered a little bit by a slight injury, but he practiced today.”