UTEP begins implementing week 1 game plan

UTEP’s 2019 season opener against Houston Baptist at the Sun Bowl is now less than two weeks away. The Miners have taken note and are beginning preparations for the Huskies.

Year two of the Dana Dimel era will begin against an in-state FCS foe in HBU. The Miners spent much of the first two weeks ensuring that everyone was on the same page with UTEP’s offensive and defensive systems. Now, the focus has shifted to game-planning.

UTEP has been watching film on the Huskies since last week and the Miners have begun implementing their game plan, not only for week one against HBU, but for weeks two and three against Texas Tech and Nevada, respectively.

“We’ve started to switch gears now and what we’re doing is schematically preparing for our first three opponents,” Dimel said. “We’ll sprinkle in what we’re doing right now for HBU and we’ll sprinkle in some stuff for Texas Tech and sprinkle in some stuff for Nevada.”

Dimel and the Miners are looking to build on last season’s 1-11 campaign, which was an improvement on UTEP’s 0-12 mark in 2017. UTEP will open the season against Houston Baptist at 6 p.m. on August 31 at the Sun Bowl.