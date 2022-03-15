EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tuesday morning, officials with UTEP Athletics announced that the UTEP men’s basketball team’s game against Western Illinois in The Basketball Classic, scheduled for 5 p.m. tonight (March 15), has been postponed due to travel issues for WIU.

The game is now set to start at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 19.

Official say tickets remain on sale and can be purchased online; general admission tickets are $10 and courtside are $25 – based on availability.

UTEP is making its first postseason appearance since 2015 and 32nd all time. The Miners are 24-32 in postseason action, winning the NCAA Championship in 1966.

It is the first time the that Miners are competing in the Basketball Classic.

First-year head coach Joe Golding is continuing a personal stretch of postseason run with the Miners’ appearance in the 2022 Basketball Classic. He directed Abilene Christian to the 2018 CIT and the NCAA Tournament in 2019 and 2021. There was no postseason basketball in 2020 due to Covid-19.

Golding was 1-3 combined in those events, leading the #14 seed Wildcats to an upset of #3 seed Texas, 53-52, in the opening round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The Miners finished 11-7 in league play to secure their first winning conference record since forging a mark of 12-6 in 2016-17. That was aided by winning 10 of 14 down the stretch, including halting back-to-back C-USA West Division Champion North Texas’ 15-game winning streak, 70-68, on “Senior Day” on March 5.

They also downed Old Dominion, 74-64, on March 9 for their first victory at the C-USA Championships in five years.

