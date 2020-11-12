UTEP basketball taking wait-and-see approach to season

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – UTEP football has already announced its Nov. 20 “home” game against UAB will be played outside of El Paso, in Midland, TX, due to the COVID-19 crisis in the Sun City.

With the college basketball season less than two weeks away, and El Paso’s stay-at-home order extended on Wednesday, it seems possible that the Miners’ basketball programs could end up doing something similar.

According to UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter, though, the Miners are still taking a wait-and-see approach to things.

“The shelter-in-place order is still in effect. We’re hoping the virus will continue to calm down, and we’ll take it on a game-by-game basis,” Senter said. “There’s not nearly as many moving parts to a basketball team as there is trying to move a football game and all the aparatus associated with it.”

That last statement is crucial; with fewer people to move in and out of El Paso, it would seem to be easier to play basketball games in town at the Don Haskins Center, or conversely, to move them elsewhere on short notice if need be.

With 13 days left until tipoff, both UTEP’s men’s and women’s basketball teams have yet to release a schedule.