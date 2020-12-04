UTEP basketball returns to court after pause for COVID-19

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The UTEP men’s basketball team was back on the practice court on Thursday, after a 6-day pause due to a positive case of COVID-19 within the program.

The stop in activities forced the cancelation of the Miners’ trip to face Arizona on Sunday, in addition to the cancelation of Thursday’s home game against Arizona Christian.

The Miners will practice Thursday and Friday, then host Sul Ross State on Saturday at 6 p.m. in their second game of 2020-21.

UTEP opened the season on Nov. 25 with a 100-82 win over UT-Permian Basin. The Miners will play their second game against a non-Division 1 opponent on Saturday, then the competition gets much more difficult as the Miners will face Saint Mary’s on the road next Tuesday.