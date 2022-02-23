EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A basketball player at the University of Texas at El Paso was arrested on marijuana and weapons charges last week, according to El Paso Police.

Cameron Clardy, 20, was arrested on Saturday, February 12, around 7:20 p.m. by El Paso Police and charged with Possession of Marijuana Under 2oz and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.

He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Center just after midnight and released seven minutes later on a PR bond of $250.

According to police, Clardy was pulled over on a traffic stop on I-10 West at Executive. Clardy admitted to the officer he had a weapon. Officers allegedly smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and located a small amount inside the car.

Clardy is listed as a freshman on UTEP’s basketball roster. He’s played in 12 games this season, averaging 6.7 minutes per game. Clardy’s last appearance with the Miners was on February 7 in a road game against North Texas, logging six minutes and a foul.

According to team sources, Clardy was held out of the Marshall game on February 13, and has not practiced or traveled with the team since his arrest. Last week, the Miners were on the road, playing three out-of-town games in five days.

“I’m aware of the situation, and we were aware when it happened,” said UTEP head coach Joe Golding. “Since that time, Cam [Clardy] has been temporarily suspended from our activities. He didn’t suit up in the Marshall game, and he didn’t go on this previous road trip. We are still gathering information, obviously, Cam is still a member of our basketball team as we speak. We are still gathering information, and we’ll have a comment later on.”

District Attorney Yvonne Rosales previously stated she did not intend to seek charges against low-level marijuana offenses, such as Clardy’s arrest. However, City Council approved $125,000 for NMS Labs to test evidence for low-level marijuana offenses.

City Council has directed EPPD to practice cite-and-release on low-level marijuana possession charges, meaning suspects are not supposed to be booked on low-level charges.

Texas is a constitutional carry state, meaning individuals do not need a permit to carry a weapon. Carrying a weapon while committing a separate crime, such as marijuana possession, would make having the weapon illegal.

KTSM has requested the arrest affidavit from the District Clerk. This story will be updated.

