UTEP Athletics announces new courtside club at Don Haskins Center

EL PASO, Texas – UTEP Athletics is announcing the creation of a new courtside club area for Miner fans and donors, which will be housed in the Don Haskins Center, as a result of a $500,000 gift from the Gordon family. The premium area will be named the Gordon Family Courtside Club.

“We are so grateful to the entire Gordon family for their continued support of UTEP Athletics,” UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter said. “Their generous contribution will provide a much-needed area for Miner fans to gather prior to and during UTEP basketball games, while also creating a unique space that can be utilized for the various events that occur in the Don Haskins Center.”

Anticipated completion for the Gordon Family Courtside Club is by the start of the 2021-22 basketball season and the area will be situated directly off the Don Haskins Center tunnel. A separate entryway into the space will be created next to the current tunnel entrance, which will provide special game day access for Courtside Club attendees.

“Pat, Laura, Patrick and Aidan Gordon – the Gordon family – are honored to be given the opportunity to support the athletic department by partnering with UTEP on the development of the new Courtside Club, a first-class amenity at the Don Haskins Center,” the Gordon family said of the new premium area. “As a family, we are longtime UTEP supporters and consider UTEP a very important asset in the El Paso community. We hope our contribution will encourage others to remember UTEP when making decisions about charitable giving. We believe our support of and partnership with UTEP will contribute to its growth and the development of its athletic programs.”

Initially, the space will debut for UTEP men’s basketball games, offering pregame and halftime hospitality for Miner Athletic Club donors who contribute $5,000 or more per year and purchase passes to the space.

The area will provide energetic camaraderie with other Miner fans, all set in an intimate game day environment. Amenities for the space will include up-scale food and beverages that are all-inclusive, a full-service bar, luxurious furniture and big screen TVs.