UTEP Athletics announces furloughs, salary reductions due to COVID-19 Pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter announced on Wednesday that certain positions within the athletic department have either been eliminated or not filled since Sept. 1. In addition all athletics employees will be taking furloughs over the course of the 2020-21 athletics year between now and August 31, 2021.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented us with a significant reduction in revenue,” said Senter. “We feel for all of our employees that are impacted by these decisions, which are difficult and unfortunate but ultimately necessary during these turbulent times.”

Men’s basketball head coach Rodney Terry and football head coach Dana Dimel have accepted salary reductions for the 2020-21 athletics year.

“The last few months have been unprecedented for our country. UTEP is among many universities and colleges whose athletic budget has been affected by these challenging times,” said Terry. “I am grateful for the opportunity to make this sacrifice and help limit the overall impact on my teammates.”

“It’s tough seeing the COVID-19 pandemic take a toll on our staff, as it has in many athletic departments across the country,” said Dimel. “I’m glad that I’ve been blessed with the ability to help mitigate some of the damage. We’ll continue to press forward with the expectation that better days are ahead for our community, UTEP Athletics and our football program.”

UTEP president, Dr. Heather Wilson, echoed her appreciation for the UTEP athletic department and the employees that make it up.

“UTEP athletics leaders have done an exceptional job keeping our program going safely for our student-athletes while minimizing the impact of the pandemic on our people,” said Wilson. “These are tough decisions and they are leading with integrity. I’m proud of them.”