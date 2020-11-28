UTEP-Arizona basketball game postponed, positive COVID-19 case in Miner program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Just one game into the 2020-21 college basketball season, the UTEP men’s basketball program is facing a postponement due to COVID19.

UTEP’s game at Arizona, scheduled for Sunday (Nov. 29) at 4 p.m. MT, has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 case within the Miner program and subsequent contact tracing. No additional details have been released by the athletic department and officials could not comment on whether the team has been quarantined or shutdown at this time.

Officials from the UTEP and Arizona athletic departments are discussing the potential of rescheduling the game, but it remains to be seen how long the Miners will be held out of competition.

As of now, the Miners are scheduled to return to action on Thursday, Dec. 3 against Arizona Christian at the Don Haskins Center. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. MT.