UTEP announces it will allow fans for men’s basketball games this weekend

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – A limited number of fans will be permitted inside the Don Haskins Center for UTEP’s home games against Rice on Jan. 8 and 9, the university announced on Wednesday.

Capacity for the games will be between 7 percent and 10 percent, which is under the 15 percent capacity allowed by Conference USA. The original capacity of the Don Haskins Center is 11,892; that means that the number of fans permitted inside will be between 832 and 1,189 fans.

This will be the first sporting event at UTEP to host fans since the Miners first two football games in September. The men’s and women’s basketball teams have been playing in an empty arena since the start of the season.

Tickets for the 2020-21 season are already sold out through season tickets and no single-game tickets will be made available.

“We’re excited to welcome fans back to the Haskins Center as we tip off the home portion of our Conference USA schedule against a long-time Texas rival,” UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter said. “Remember, Miners Take Care of Miners. Don’t come to the game if you’re feeling sick, and be sure to follow all the CDC recommended guidelines — social distance, wash your hands frequently, and wear a mask. At the same time, we will do everything possible to provide a safe environment for our fans to enjoy the games.”

Fans will be required to enter the arena through the upper concourse; the tunnel entrance is not open to the public this year. Masks will be mandated inside the arena, and fans will be required to undergo a health screening before entering the arena. Anyone with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher will not be allowed to enter.

Arena security and ushers will monitor the stands and other fan areas to ensure fans remain in the seats they purchased and abide by all arena rules and regulations.

Tip-off for both contests between the Owls and Miners will be at 7 p.m. at the Haskins Center.