UTEP announces 100 percent capacity for all sporting events in 2021-22

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The return to normalcy has taken another step forward as UTEP Athletics announced on Friday that all sporting events for the 2021-22 season will return to 100 percent capacity. This includes football games at Sun Bowl Stadium and basketball games at the Don Haskins Center.

“We are excited to announce full capacity at our events for the upcoming year,” said Senter. “We will continue to prioritize health and safety while ensuring our venues are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. Miners take care of Miners and we want everyone who attends a UTEP game to feel safe. Our previous COVID-19 protocols taught us a great deal and have put us in a position to return to full capacity. Moving forward, we will continue to work with our campus partners and follow all recommended requirements as outlined by the authorities.”

We're Back at 💯 Capacity❗️🤩 We can't wait to 👀our amazing fans!



Let's rally together this season! Get your season 🎟️today and get ready for a great upcoming 2021-2022 season! ⛏️🆙 #PicksUp



On May 20, UTEP President Dr. Heather Wilson, in accordance with the Executive Order issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, announced that face coverings would no longer be required on the campus of UTEP, including all indoor and outdoor spaces. For those who have not been vaccinated, face coverings are still highly recommended to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“We can’t wait to welcome Miner Nation back to create a home field advantage for our coaches and student-athletes, while we also realize how excited our fans are to see the Miners play in person in 2021,” said Senter. “I’d like to thank our fans for their patience and support throughout the past year and we’re looking forward to seeing everyone come August.”

In addition to allowing full attendance for games, tailgating on football gamedays will also return. UTEP’s home opener against Bethune-Cookman is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 4 at Sun Bowl Stadium at 7 p.m. MT. The Miners’ season opener will come on the road against Battle of I-10 rival New Mexico State on Saturday, Aug. 28 at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

UTEP’s basketball schedules will be released at a later date.