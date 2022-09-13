EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP (1-2, 0-1 Conference USA) has another big game on Saturday when they travel to Albuquerque, New Mexico to face New Mexico (1-1, 0-1 Mountain West) at University Stadium.

After the Miners grabbed their first win of 2022 over New Mexico State last Saturday, they look to grab win number two on the season and get back to .500 early on in the season.

Getting to .500 will be crucial for this UTEP team who has aspirations of qualifying for a bowl game for the second consecutive year in a row.

So far this season, it hasn’t been an easy journey as UTEP has a very tough, competitive schedule to start the season.

UTEP opened up their season against North Texas in Week 0 and suffered a 31-13 loss at the Sun Bowl. In Week 1, UTEP faced #9 Oklahoma in Norman and fell 45-13. The Miners finally secured that first win of the season over the Aggies, 20-13, last Saturday at the Sun Bowl.

It doesn’t get an easier for the Miners as they aim to get back to .500 on Saturday against the Lobos.

“I wish we played an easier opponent, Right? I don’t think we had any games on our slate here in the first seven that you can say ‘guys, that’s an easy win. You’re just going to show up and win, right?’,” said head coach Dana Dimel. “That was part of our first seven on the schedule, so obviously I’d feel really good if we can get back to .500 after four games. I think we would be in a great position, so that’s probably what makes it a really important game for us.”

“This game is important because this is a really good team we are playing,” said UTEP running back Ronald Awatt. “Last year they gave us trouble in the run game so we really have to lock in this weekend.”

Saturday’s game between UTEP and New Mexico is expected to be a close one. The Miners were marked as three point favorites as of Tuesday, according to the Caesars Sportsbook.

This will be the 80th meeting between the Miners and Lobos. Kick off is set for 6:00 p.m. MT at University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Saturday, Sep. 17.