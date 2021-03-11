UTEP advances to semifinals of C-USA Tournament with win over FAU

FRISCO, Texas (KTSM) — Survive and advance.

The UTEP women’s basketball team continues their storied run through the 2020-21 college basketball season after earning a 74-67 win over FAU on Thursday to advance to the semifinals of the Conference USA Tournament at ‘The Star’ in Frisco, Texas.

.@UTEPWBB holds off a late push from the Owls and advance to the semifinals!



The Miners will take on Middle Tennessee tomorrow at 8:30 pm CT! pic.twitter.com/6jPAdtpU6M — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) March 11, 2021

After having nearly two weeks off, which included a double-bye in the first two rounds of the tournament as the No. 2 seed in the West Division, UTEP (17-7) showed little rust en route to a seven-point win over the Owls. Katia Gallegos flirted with a triple-double, scoring 15 points, pulling down seven rebound and dishing out 11 assists. DejaNae Roebuck led all scorers with 17 points while Tia Bradshaw chipped in with 10 points off the Miner’s bench.

“We didn’t play our A-game today and I think FAU had a lot to do with that,” said head coach Kevin Baker. “I thought they played really well early and kept us out of what we like to do. They are so well-coached and so prepared for this game with one-day prep, so you have to tip your hat to them. We couldn’t get our rhythm going until the second quarter and when we did we started playing a lot better basketball and doing what we do offensively a little better. I think it helped our defense to play in better rhythm on offense. We played a better game the longer that we played.”

That semifinal feeling 😌 pic.twitter.com/D24qSn28WH — UTEP Women’s Basketball (@UTEPWBB) March 11, 2021

The Miners will play Middle Tennessee, the No. 1 seed out of the East Division, at 7:30 p.m. MT on Friday. The Blue Raiders (15-7) defeated LA Tech, 77-71, in another Thursday quarterfinal matchup. Friday’s game will air on Stadium.