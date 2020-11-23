UTEP adds No. 18 Arizona State to non-conference schedule

UTEP head coach Rodney Terry points towards his bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Hawaii Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – When UTEP announced their 2020-21 schedule last week, the Miners let it be known it was a first draft and additional games would be added to the non-conference slate. On Monday, UTEP announced they will travel to Tempe, Arizona, to play No. 18 Arizona State on Dec. 16.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT at Desert Financial Arena and the game will air on the Pac-12 Network.

The Sun Devils are coached by Bobby Hurley, who enters his sixth season as head coach. ASU is picked to finish second in the Pac-12 this season.

Senior Remy Martin leads the Sun Devils as the 6-foot guard earned Associated Press (AP) Preseason All-America honors. Martin led ASU to a 20-11 overall record, averaging team bests in points per game (19.1) and assists per game (4.1).

Senior Alonzo Verge Jr. also returns for Hurley’s bunch, as the 6-foot-2 guard ranked second on the team in points (14.6 ppg) last season.

This will be the second game against a Pac-12 program for the Miners, who will also play at Arizona on Nov. 29. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. MT at the McKale Memorial Center.