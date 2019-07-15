UTEP adds athletic guard Keonte Kennedy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP Head Coach Rodney Terry made another big recruiting splash by announcing Keonte Kennedy to an already young and talented basketball roster Monday afternoon. Kennedy, an athletic and versatile 6-foot-5 guard, is officially enrolled at The University of Texas at El Paso and will have three years of eligibility starting in the 2020-21 season.

“We’re excited about Keonte Kennedy joining our program,” said Terry. “He’s a guy who comes from a great family and came from a really good basketball program at Austin Westlake, where he had a really good high school coach, and one who we are very familiar with. We know we’re getting a guy who will come in and be a great two-way player for us. He’s a guy who has really good length and size on the perimeter. He can really defend and shoot the basketball. He’ll continue to develop his decision making as well.”

Kennedy appeared in 22 games for Xavier during the 2018-19 campaign. He averaged 12.2 minutes per game, while he scored a season-high eight points in 25 minutes of action against Illinois at the Maui Invitational. Kennedy tallied six points against Miami-Ohio, while he grabbed a season-best five rebounds against Eastern Kentucky and posted five more against Ohio.

Kennedy starred for Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, where he averaged 14.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game as a senior during the 2017-18 season. While at Westlake, Kennedy was named All-District 25 first team, 6A Regional Defensive MVP and District 25-6A Academic All-District as a senior. He also earned an all-district third team honor during his junior season. Kennedy was highly touted coming out of high school, as he earned a four-star rating from ESPN.com and was ranked as the no. 25 shooting guard in the nation.