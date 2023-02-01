EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP announced the addition of 13 new players that signed with the program on National Signing Day on Wednesday afternoon.

The Miners also announced nine other players that signed between the December early signing period and Feb. 1, making for a total of 39 players in the Class of 2023.

UTEP took advantage of new NCAA legislation that allows schools to sign more than 25 players, as well as the transfer portal to bolster its roster.

“The landscape has changed,” head coach Dana Dimel said. “The transfer portal is a positive thing for us, we have more scholarships because third- and fourth-string guys who are buried on the depth chart can transfer and not have to sit. That allows us to replace them immediately. That’s the secret sauce for our program. Now we can sign more than 25 guys, we can sign as many as we can sign. The quality of our program is infinitely better.”

The Miners wanted to add depth on the defensive line, at linebacker and in the secondary and they did so, signing eight defensive linemen and five defensive backs. They also added some talent at the running back position with three-star recruit Ezell Jolly and junior college transfer Mike Franklin.

They also needed to add depth at wide receiver after losing their top two pass catchers from 2022 and head coach Dana Dimel seemed to think they did so, touting two players on Wednesday in Diablo Valley’s Javoni Gardere and UTSA’s Dre Spriggs.

UTEP’s 2023 signing class was rated as the 104th-best in the nation by On3 Sports, making it the fifth-best in Conference USA of the teams that will play in the league in 2023.

Below is the full list of players UTEP signed for its 2023 class:

Da’Shawn Adams

6-0, 180

Wide Receiver

Freshman

Brookshire, Texas

Royal HS

Recorded 1,457-career yards on 66 receptions (22.1 avg.) and 16 total touchdowns in 21 games during the last two seasons at Royal High School … Posted 849 yards on 33 receptions, while averaging 25.7 yards per reception to go along with nine touchdown receptions in 11 games during senior season … named 2022 MaxPreps Offensive Player of the Year … honored as District 10-4A II Offensive MVP … recorded a trio of 100-yard games … ripped off a career-high 188 yards on three catches, averaging 62.7 yards per reception with two TDs, including an 82-yard score against Fort Bend Willowridge … tallied 132 yards on five receptions (26.4 avg.) and two scores in a win against Sweeny … reeled in three receptions for 129 yards (43.0 avg.) and two touchdowns in a win over La Marque … recorded a season-best six receptions for 85 yards and a TD in a three-point win over Sealy … tallied 608 yards on a 33 receptions with six touchdowns … posted two receptions for 126 yards (63.0 avg.) and two touchdowns against East Chambers … tallied 101 yards on a trio of receptions with two scores in a victory against Caldwell.

Jalile Bost

5-11, 155

Wide Receiver

Freshman

El Paso, Texas

Pebble Hills HS

Totaled 1,366 yards on 64 receptions (21.3 avg.) and 17 receiving scores in two years on the varsity squad at Pebble Hills High School … added 150 yards on 12 carries (12.5 avg.) and three rushing scores … posted 822 yards on 36 receptions (22.8 avg.) and 10 TDs, while racking up 254 yards on kickoff returns (31.8 avg.) including a season-long 90-yard return during senior season … tallied a career-high 211 yards on five catches (42.2 avg.) and three scores, including a career-long 79-yard reception against Americas … had 106 yards on three receptions (35.3 avg.) and a TD against North Crowley … opened senior campaign with 117 yards on only two catches (58.5) and a score in a win over Canutillo … hauled in three receiving scores with 64 yards on three catches in a victory over Del Valle … reeled in TD receptions against El Dorado and Coronado … had a 90-yard KO return against Eastlake … recorded 544 yards on 28 catches (19.4 avg.) and eight total TDs during junior season … opened junior campaign with 116 yards on three catches and a TD in a win over El Dorado … tallied a season-high 126 yards on five receptions with a score in a win over Coronado.

Joshua Dye

5-11, 202

Running Back

Freshman

Gilbert, Ariz.

William Field HS

Rushed for 1,499 yards on 260 attempts (5.8 avg.) and 17 rushing touchdowns in 24-career games at William Field High School … added 175 yards on 18 catches and two scores … totaled four 100-yard games … gained a career-high 150 yards on 30 carries (5.0 avg.) and a TD against Higley … rushed for 138 yards on 26 carries and two TDs versus Salpointe Catholic … hit 109 yards and scored a TD against Salpointe Catholic earlier in the season … tallied 605 yards on 90 carries (6.7 avg.) and eight total touchdowns during junior season … opened junior campaign with 103 yards on nine carries (11.4 avg.) in a victory over Higley … rushed for 84 yards on four carries (21.0 avg.) and a TD, while adding a scoring reception against Boulder Creek … tallied two touchdowns against La Joya Community.

Josiah Dye

6-1, 185

Defensive Back

Freshman

Gilbert, Ariz.

William Field HS

Totaled 142 tackles (101 solo) with 4.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 16 pass breakups, seven forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 27-career games at William Field High School … tallied a career-high 13 tackles (10 solo) with a pass breakup against Queen Creek … recorded 11 stops against Casteel … tallied 10 tackles in a win over Chaparral … intercepted a pass, returning it 55 yards and adding six tackles in a win over Red Mountain … All-Conference second team in 2022 … earned Honorable Mention in 2021.

Qu’Ran Gossett

5-11, 215

Running Back

Freshman

Santa Barbara, Calif.

Bishop Diego HS

Amassed 3,344 yards rushing on 361 attempts (9.3 avg.) and 57 rushing scores 27-career games at Bishop Diego High School … added 175 yards on nine receptions and three TD receptions … totaled 17 100-yard rushing games the last two seasons … rushed for 2,126 yards on 218 carries (9.8 avg.) and 30 rushing touchdowns during senior season in 13 games played … named All-Marmonte League Offensive Player of the Year … tallied 12 100-yard rushing efforts … put up career-high 406 yards rushing on 15 carries (27.1 avg.), including a career-long 94-yard run and a career-most six rushing scores in win over Simi Valley … hit 199 yards (7.4 avg.) and two TDs against Oaks Christian … rushed for 199 the following week and four scores in a win over Calabasas … tallied 202 rushing yards and two TDs in a win against Vista Murrieta … rushed for 1,004 yards on 118 attempts (8.5 avg.) and 20 rushing touchdowns during junior season … tallied five 100-yard rushing efforts … rushed for a season-high 182 yards (10.1 avg.) and three scores in a win over Camarillo … tallied 167 yards on 23 carries (7.3 avg.) and four total TDs (3 rush, 1 rec.) in a victory over Liberty.

Ezell Jolly

5-9, 180

Running Back

Freshman

Missouri City, Texas

Ridge Point HS

Rushed for 2,223 yards on 362 carries (6.1 avg.) and scored 35 rushing touchdowns in 32 contests the last three seasons at Ridge Point High School … added 365 yards on 28 receptions (13.0 avg.) and three scores … posted nine 100-yard rushing games during career … gained 1,055 yards on 167 attempts (6.3 avg.) and 21 rushing touchdowns, while also tallying 207 yards on 17 catches (15.9 avg.) and two scores during senior season … rushed for a career-high 161 yards on 12 carries (13.4 avg.) and three touchdowns in a victory over Fort Bend Bush … followed with 138 yards on 16 attempts (8.6 avg.) and a TD the following week in a win over Fort Bend Hightower … rushed for 120 yards (10.9 avg.) and two scores in a triumph over Fort Bend Elkins … tallied 140 yards on 15 carries (9.3 avg.) and three TDs in a win over Fort Bend Travis … rushed for 864 yards on 156 carries (5.5 avg.) and 12 touchdowns during junior campaign … tallied a season-high 134 yards (5.6 avg.) in a win against Dickinson … opened junior season with 100 yards (5.3 avg.) and two scores in a win over Pearland … rushed for 100 yards and two TDs in a victory versus George Ranch … tallied 118 yards on 14 carries and two scores in a win against Cy-Fair.

Joey Lightfoot

6-3, 305

Defensive Line

Freshman

College Station, Texas

A&M Consolidated

Totaled 91 tackles (40 solo) with 7.0 sacks, 15.0 tackles for loss, 24 QB hurries and a pass breakup in 22 games the last two seasons at A&M Consolidated … tallied 51 tackles (18 solo) with 5.0 sacks during senior season … recorded a career-high 10 tackles and 2.0 TFLs against Fulshear … registered seven stops with a sack and four hurries in a win over Seguin … recorded two tackles and a sack in a win over Georgetown … tallied seven tackles with a sack in a victory over Cedar Park … tallied 40 tackles (22 solo) with 2.0 sacks during junior season … posted a season-high nine tackles with a sack in a win over Barbers Hill … named 2022 All- District 11-5A D1 Co-Defensive Lineman MVP.

AJ Odums

5-11, 175

Cornerback

Junior

Houston, Texas

Westfield HS

New Mexico

Totaled 57 tackles (34 solo) with 2.0 tackles for loss, sack, five pass breakups and an interception in 18 career games at New Mexico … tallied 48 tackles (28 solo) with a tackle for loss, sack, five breakups and an interception during the 2022 season with the Lobos … recorded a season-high seven tackles and added a sack against Colorado State … intercepted a pass against UNLV … helped Westfield to a 13-2 record during senior season … part of a defense that allowed just 172 point in 15 games and winning the District 16-6A title with an undefeated record … named first team All-District 16-6A as a senior … was also named Academic All-District.

Lantz Russell

6-3, 220

Defensive Back

Junior

Riverside, Calif.

Notre Dame HS

Mt. SAC (San Antonio College)

Totaled 62 tackles with three interceptions, five breakups and a sack in 18 games played at Mt. SAC (San Antonio College) the last two seasons … tallied 41 tackles with a sack and two interceptions during sophomore season (2022) … recorded a season-high eight tackles (six solo) and an interception at Fullerton … registered five tackles and a sack in a win over El Camino … posted five stops the next week at Riverside … had a tackle and recorded an interception for 16 yards and a breakup in a win over LA Valley … tallied 21 tackles with an interception during freshman season … tallied a season-high eight tackles with half a tackle for loss versus Cerritos … posted seven stops in a win at Palomar … intercepted a pass in a victory over Fullerton … named CIF Southern Section 2019 All-Division 8 Team in high school.

Dre Spriggs

6-2, 180

Wide Receiver

RS Sophomore

San Antonio, Texas

Harlan HS

UTSA

Played in seven games during the 2022 season at UTSA … redshirted the 2021 season with the Roadrunners … two-time first team all-district at Harlan High School … tallied 662 yards on 38 receptions (17.4 avg.) and seven touchdowns as a senior in 2020 … helped the Hawks qualify for the state playoffs … had seven receptions for 166 yards and a pair of TDs in a win against Warren … hauled in eight passes for 129 yards and a score versus Marshall … posted 100 yards and two touchdowns on six catches in a victory over Stevens … played in the San Antonio Sports All-Star Game … had 21 receptions for 430 yards and eight touchdowns in just seven games as a junior … helped Harlan to a 12-1 record and the third round of the Class 5A playoffs in 2019 … 3-star prospect by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.

RaQuan Thompson

6-3, 320

Defensive Line

Junior

Killeen, Texas

Killeen HS

Blinn JC

Tallied 35 tackles with 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and a forced fumble in nine games played during sophomore season (2022) at Blinn Junior College … tallied a season-high six tackles at NMMI … matched that total with six more stops, while adding a sack (14-yard loss) and TFL at Trinity Valley CC … tallied six tackles with a sack and forced fumble against NE Oklahoma A&M College … posted four tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss (12 yards) in a win over Rezolution Prep … opened season with a sack in a victory against Louisiana Community Christian … recorded 51 total tackles (25 solo) with 3.0 sacks, a fumble recovery and 33 QB hurries during season at Killeen High School … named to 2022 SWJCFC All-Conference first team.

Jake Utley

6-6, 315

Offensive Line

Freshman

College Station, Texas

College Station HS

Efforts on offensive line helped College Station High School go 13-3 overall and 6-1 in district play … CSHS rushed for 3,503 yards and 48 rushing touchdowns during the 2022 season … the Cougars amassed 6,141 yards of total offense … CSHS tallied a season-high 556 yards of total offense (249 rush, 249 pass) against Georgetown HS … CSHS rushed for a season-high 362 yards in a win over Leander … rushed for 354 in a win over Georgetown late in the season.

Jackson Weng

6-2, 210

Wide Receiver

Freshman

Orange, Calif.

Orange Lutheran HS

Tallied 728 yards on 41 receptions (17.8 avg.) and four touchdowns in 18-career games at Orange Lutheran HS the last two seasons … tallied 559 yards on 32 catches (17.5 avg.) with four touchdowns during senior season … tallied career highs in receptions (six) and receiving yards (163) while hauling in a pair of scores, including a career-long 61-yard TD reception in a one-point win over Edison … recorded 116 yards on five catches (23.2 avg.) with a TD in a win over Notre Dame (SO) … tallied 72 yards on two receptions (36.0 avg.) and a TD in a win over Upland.

ADDED BETWEEN SIGNING DAY ONE AND SIGNING DAY TWO:

AJ Barton

6-5, 280

Offensive line

Freshman

Garland, Texas

Lakeview Centennial High School

Played on the offensive and defensive lines at Lakeview Centennial High School … named to 2021 9-6A Football All-District Team following senior campaign.

Chase Bibler

6-4, 260

Defensive Line

Junior

Fresno, Calif.

Buchanan High School

Fresno City College

Totaled 35 tackles with 2.0 sacks, 3.0 tackles for loss and a pass breakup in 16 career games at Fresno City College the last two seasons … tallied 18 tackles with a sack and a pass breakup during sophomore season … posted a season-high four tackles with half a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss against Diablo Valley … posted four tackles in a win at Laney … recorded 17 tackles with a sack during freshman season … credited with a season-high four tackles in a win at American River.

Javoni Gardere

6-0, 195

Wide Receiver

RS Sophomore

Dublin, Calif.

Dublin HS

Diablo Valley College

Compiled 47 catches for 840 yards and 10 touchdowns as a freshman in 2022 for Diablo Valley College … efforts helped the team finish 7-4 on the season … posted a career-high 202 yards while matching his best for touchdowns (two) in a 50-43 win against Sequoias … hauled in a career-most 10 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown against San Francisco … also had a 100-yard receiving game by posting eight catches for 140 yards and a score in an upset win against No. 2 San Mateo … averaged 111 yards per game over the final seven contests of the year, aided by all three of his 100-yard receiving efforts occurring in that stretch.

Jake Hall

6-2, 230

Linebacker

Junior

San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

San Juan HS

Orange Coast College

Two-year letterwinner for Orange Coast College, compiling 88 tackles and seven sacks while playing linebacker … as a sophomore piled up 56 stops (33 solo) while posting five sacks for a loss of 32 yards to go along with one interception … notched a career-high 12 tackles while recording two sacks and an interception against Citrus … followed that up with the second-most stops (nine) of his career against Glendale the ensuing week … notched eight tackles (five solo) and a TFL against Santa Barbara … credited with seven tackles and 1.5 sacks in a 41-7 rout of Santa Monica … posted at least five tackles in six different games on the season … turned in a solid freshman campaign, finishing with 32 tackles and a pair of sacks … notched six tackles and recorded 1.5 sacks in his debut against Santa Monica … also had six stops in a 20-17 win at West LA … made five tackles in the campaign finale at Santa Barbara … had a huge senior season at San Juan HS, racking up 115 tackles (77 solo) to go along with five sacks and two quarterback hurries.

Jayce Hunter

6-0, 185

Defensive Back

Junior

Mission Viejo, Calif.

Capistrano Valley HS

Saddleback College

Totaled 24 tackles with a tackle for loss during sophomore season … recorded a season-high eight tackles against Fullerton … registered five stops against Riverside … tallied 14 tackles with three pass breakups and a TFL during freshman season … All-Sea View League selection as a junior and an All-South Coast League selection as a senior along with defensive MVP at CVHS.

Nick Scalise

6-6, 308

Offensive Line

Junior

El Dorado Hills, Calf.

Oak Ridge HS

Sierra College

In 2022 helped Sierra College average 31.5 points per game and 419.5 yards per game (230.5 pass yards/game; 189 rush yards/game) … the squad finished at 6-5, including 3-1 at home … it was a similar story in 2021, with Sierra piling up 33.4 ppg on 400.5 ypg (255.2 pass yards/game; 145.3 rush yards/game) … the squad compiled a 6-5 mark and was a flawless 4-0 at home … was a first-team All-Sierra Football League honoree in 2019 while playing with Oak Ridge HS.

Daryon Triche

5-9, 190

Running Back

RS Sophomore

Cedar Hill, Texas

Cedar Hill HS

Sam Houston

Played in one game at Sam Houston during 2020 season, rushing for a game-high 60 yards on five attempts, including a 49-yard run on first career carry in a win over no. 7 Nicholls … did not use year of eligibility by the NCAA due to COVID-19 … led CHHS to a district title … named first team all-district … led district in rushing as a senior … tallied 761 yards on 126 carries (6.0 avg.) and 15 touchdowns … ran two kick returns back for scores, one for 90 yards and another for 70 yards.

Kanious Vaughn

6-2, 225

Defensive End

Sophomore

San Clemente, Calif.

San Clemente HS

Saddleback College

Named the Southern League Defensive MP after starring for Saddleback as a freshman in 2022 … he had 11 sacks on the season, including tying the program record for sacks in a contest when he posted five against Golden West College … added 15 tackles for loss … the 11 sacks tied as the fourth most in the state of Calif., in 2022 while the 15 TFL placed ninth … recorded at least one sack in four of the final five tilts on the campaign … overall, he finished with 30 tackles in nine games played … lettered in both football and track before graduating from San Clemente HS … was an All-State honoree … athletic individual who can also dunk a basketball.

Jaleal Williams-Evans

6-1, 200

Defensive Back

Sophomore

Berkeley, Calif.

City College of San Francisco

Played two seasons at City College of San Francisco for two seasons (2021, 2022) … totaled 48 tackles and four interceptions in 21 career games … tied for team lead with three interceptions during sophomore campaign … added 39 tackles with five breakups and 4.5 tackles for loss … posted a season-high eight tackles at Diablo Valley … intercepted a pass and recorded four stops against Santa Rosa … posted an INT at Sacramento City College the next week … tallied an INT with two breakups versus Chabot … returned an interception 22 yards against San Joaquin Delton during freshman season.