Tulsa tops UTEP in non-conference finale

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP (7-4) forced 19 turnovers and held Tulsa to 31.6 percent (18-57) shooting from the floor, but had some struggles of their own in a 58-51 loss to Tulsa (5-8) at the Don Haskins Center Sunday afternoon. It was the Miners’ non-conference finale.

The Miners committed 16 of their 22 turnovers in the first half and finished 13-25 at the charity stripe. UTEP connected on 34.0 percent (18-53) of their shots from the floor, which was hindered by a 2-11 (18.2 percent) mark in the fourth quarter.

There were seven ties and 11 lead changes in the game. UTEP led by three (46-43) with seven minutes to go, but it wasn’t enough with the Golden Hurricane peeling off an 8-0 run over the next five minutes. The Miners stopped the surge with a pair of Katia Gallegos free throws, but couldn’t get any closer than three points down the stretch.

Katarina Zec tallied a team-high 13 points while Gallegos netted 10 points and a game-high five assists. Ariona Gill flirted with a double-double (nine points, eight rebounds) while also tallying a trio of steals. Ariana Taylor put up seven points in her first start of the season.

“This was a bad loss for our program,” said UTEP head coach Kevin Baker. “We just didn’t show up today. We had 16 turnovers in the first half and missed 12 free throws. We just weren’t ourselves today. I can’t figure out why. This was a game we should have won and should have won going away. We just didn’t do it. When you play like that, you really don’t deserve to win.”

Kendrian Elliott posted a double-double (18 points, 12 rebounds) to pace Tulsa.

The Miners will open Conference USA play at home against FIU on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.