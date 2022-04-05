EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The NCAA Transfer Portal hit the UTEP men’s basketball roster again on Tuesday. Three Miner guards have entered the portal, including Christian Agnew, Jorell Saterfield and Emmanuel White.

Verbal Commits was the first to report the news.

UTEP G Jorell Saterfield has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/mP61SgZfbQ — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 5, 2022

UTEP G Christian Agnew has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/hd89VC45sX — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 5, 2022

UTEP G Emmanuel White has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/JqzN7sc01j — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 5, 2022

Agnew averaged 4.6 points and 2.1 rebounds per game this past season, appearing in 28 games for the Miners. He will be a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.

Saterfield averaged 5.7 points per game in 2021-22, shooting 43.4 percent from three-point range. The former Mayfield High School standout came on strong towards the midway point of the season, scoring in double figures nine times last season. However, Saterfield saw his production dip towards the end of conference play and will now look to play his remaining two years of eligibility elsewhere.

White came off the bench for UTEP and averaged 1.4 points per game. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

The trio of UTEP guards join forwards Tydus Verhoeven and Bonke Maring in the transfer portal. Guard Jamal Bieniemy will forgo his final year of eligibility to turn pro. Sources tell KTSM there is likely to be additional departures from last year’s roster, as UTEP continues to conduct exit interviews this week.

