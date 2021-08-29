Trio of former Miners shine in final weekend of NFL preseason

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the NFL preseason coming to a close this weekend and the regular season two weeks away, a trio of former UTEP Miners are ready to make their mark.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris played a few series in the Jaguars’ 34-14 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The former Miner batted down a pass on the second play of the game for his new team.

Robertson-Harris joined the Jaguars in the offseason, signing a three-year, $23.4 million contract with the team back in March. He’s expected to play a big role for the Jags this season.

Former @UTEPFB quarterback Kai Locksley, now a wide receiver for the Dolphins, made 5 catches for 46 yards in Miami's 29-26 win over the Bengals today to wrap up the preseason. @LOCKSnLOADED_3 looking to lock up an NFL roster spot. pic.twitter.com/5sKmypJHMP — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 29, 2021

Two former Miners played well for the Miami Dolphins in their 29-26 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Third-year cornerback Nik Needham recorded three tackles in the win, proving once again that he’ll be difficult to take off the field in 2021.

An undrafted free agent in 2019, Needham has played his way into a spot as one of Miami’s top defensive backs and is poised for a breakout 2021 season.

Elsewhere for the Dolphins, former UTEP quarterback Kai Locksley is now a wide receiver for Miami looking to make the roster in training camp. In his first major game action of the preseason, Locksley caught five passes for 46 yards on eight targets in Sunday’s win.

And the "Make a Case for the 16-Man Practice Squad" award goes to………….



KAI LOCKSLEY!?



Nice effort – a long shot, but he had 5 receptions on 8 targets, both leading MIA today against CIN.



46 yards. — Jason Sarney (@Jason_Sarney) August 29, 2021

Locksley’s spot on the roster is in no way guaranteed like it is for Needham and Robertson-Harris. He will have to hope that he showed Miami’s coaching staff enough in the final game of the preseason to earn a roster spot, or at least a place on Miami’s practice squad.

The deadline for cuts to be made for the NFL’s 53-man roster is Tuesday, Aug. 31. Locksley will know then if he’s on the team, or will be left looking for another NFL home.