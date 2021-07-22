Tornillo’s Fierro signs with UTEP; first D-I signee in school history

TORNILLO, TEXAS (KTSM) – History was made at Tornillo High School on Thursday morning.

Lizbeth Fierro, a track & field star who finished in second place in the shot put at the Class 3A Texas state meet in May, inked a letter of intent to throw at UTEP. In doing so, Fierro became the first Coyote athlete to earn a scholarship at a Division I institution.

By doing so, Fierro hopes to inspire future Tornillo children to chase after their dreams.

“It’s a great honor because it’s hard to inspire girls here,” Fierro said. “They think only guys can go far in life. I’m trying to change that to make girls believe we can do it. Just because we’re a girl, doesn’t mean we don’t have the strength of a guy.”

Fierro signed with the Miners, despite only competing in four meets in her entire high school career. Her longest throw of the year was the longest by an El Paso-area athlete in 2021, on her way to a second place finish in the entire state.

A three-sport athlete at Tornillo, Fierro reached out to UTEP head coach Mika Laaksonen herself in an effort to get recruited. She will throw both the shot put and the hammer for the Miners.