EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Destiny Thurman scored a career-high 30 points, Erin Wilson posted a career-high of her own with 15 points, and the UTEP women’s basketball team got back in the win column on Thursday night, 75-62, over North Texas at the Don Haskins Center.

What a win tonight for the Miners! @Desssst1 with a career-high 30 points to lead the way. Erin Wilson had a season-high 15 of her own. pic.twitter.com/N1TvOhsoLc — UTEP Women’s Basketball (@UTEPWBB) February 4, 2022

Thurman shot 9-of-17 from the field, knocking down four three-pointers while pulling down five rebounds in an all-around career night for the junior guard. She went 8-of-9 from the free throw line and continues to emerge as one of the Miners’ go-to players for head coach Kevin Baker.

“I hope now — finally — that Destiny Thurman gets the respect that she deserves in our conference,” said Baker. “She’s been looked over and she’s been passed by. She is probably our best defensive player, and tonight, she was our best everything.”

“I kind of just knew that the ball needed to go up,” said Thurman. “I was just trying to get to my spots, make sure I had the ball in my hands with the right placement, and I just put the shots up. I knew it was going to go in.”

Avery Crouse was nearly perfect from the field in the win, scoring 14 points on 4-of-5 shooting. Elina Arike led UTEP with eight rebounds, while Katia Gallegos dished out four assists.

The Miners shot 50 percent (24-of-48) from the field and scored 23 points off 15 Mean Green turnovers. UTEP never trailed en route to their fifth Conference USA win of the season to remain in third place in the West Division behind Southern Miss (5-4 C-USA) and UAB (5-2 C-USA).



“If you came to the game you saw a great performance, and I am proud of that,” said Baker. “Where we really won this game was Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Our players came back and had awesome, upbeat practices after playing horribly on Thursday and Saturday in Florida. They were kind of at a crossroads, and this team decided that they weren’t having it.”

The Miners improve to 13-7 (5-5 C-USA) and will host Rice on Saturday at the Don Haskins Center. Tip-off against the last place Owls is scheduled for 1 p.m. MT.

HIGHLIGHTS on #KTSM9Sports at 10 p.m. pic.twitter.com/I87HkEBmP4 — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) February 4, 2022

