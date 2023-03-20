EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A trio of Borderland college basketball players entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday.

UTEP men’s basketball player Jamari Sibley; Miners women’s basketball player Soleil Montrose; and New Mexico State men’s basketball player DaJuan Gordon all either entered the portal or announced their intentions to do so.

Sibley entered the portal after averaging 3.7 points per game in 2022-23. It’s the second time he’s gone portalling after coming to UTEP from Georgetown in 2021.

Montrose went in the portal after averaging 3 points per game for the Miners, who win 20-12 and made the WNIT this season.

Gordon averaged 9 points and 5 rebounds for NMSU in 2022-23, as part of a scandal-ridden team that had its season cancelled with six games remaining. Gordon has transferred frequently during his career. He’s also played for Kansas State and Missouri.