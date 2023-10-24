EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s a new season of UTEP football and with a new season, comes a new Miners football podcast.

The Mine Shaft is hosted by KTSM 9 News Sports Director Colin Deaver, who has covered UTEP and the Borderland at-large since 2018, and former UTEP kicker Gavin Baechle, the 2022 Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Year.

On episode 14 of The Mine Shaft, Colin and Gavin discuss 2-6 UTEP’s Wednesday night road trip to face 0-7 Sam Houston in the Piney Woods on ESPN2, in a game where the Miners’ 2023 season is on the line.

Listen, like and subscribe to The Mine Shaft on any and all of your favorite podcast apps!

Homefield now has UTEP merchandise! Get 15% off your first-time Homefield purchase by using the promo code MINESHAFT.

UTEP Homefield collection: UTEP Miners Vintage Tees, Long Sleeves, Hoodies | Homefield (homefieldapparel.com)

If you would like to advertise on The Mine Shaft, reach out to Colin (@ColinDeaverTV) or Gavin (@gavinbaechle) on Twitter, or email Colin at colindeaver1@gmail.com.