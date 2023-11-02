EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s a new season of UTEP football and with a new season, comes a new Miners football podcast.

The Mine Shaft is hosted by KTSM 9 News Sports Director Colin Deaver, who has covered UTEP and the Borderland at-large since 2018, and former UTEP kicker Gavin Baechle, the 2022 Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Year.

On episode 15 of The Mine Shaft, Colin and Gavin discuss 3-6 UTEP’s home game on Saturday night at the Sun Bowl vs. 4-4 Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers are 8.5-point favorites and the Miners must win out to be bowl eligible. UTEP won at Sam Houston with its backs against the wall last week; can the Miners do it again?

