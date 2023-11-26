EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On episode 17 of The Mine Shaft podcast, Colin Deaver and Gavin Baechle react to the news that UTEP has parted ways with head coach Dana Dimel after a 3-9 season in 2023 and six years at the helm of the Miners.

They also discuss who might be next for the program and what UTEP brass should be looking for in their next hire.

The Mine Shaft is hosted by KTSM 9 News Sports Director Colin Deaver, who has covered UTEP and the Borderland at-large since 2018, and former UTEP kicker Gavin Baechle, the 2022 Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Year.

