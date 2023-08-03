EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s a new season of UTEP football and with a new season, comes a new Miners football podcast, part of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Republic of Football Network.

The Mine Shaft is hosted by KTSM 9 News Sports Director Colin Deaver, who has covered UTEP and the Borderland at-large since 2018, and former UTEP kicker Gavin Baechle, the 2022 Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Year.

Will hopefully have the promo code tomorrow, but The Mine Shaft Podcast can get you 15% off all UTEP Homefield products upon release tomorrow. @gavinbaechle and I will also be recording a new episode tomorrow as well. Get questions in by Thursday morning! https://t.co/wtUIW19Sx4 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 3, 2023

Colin and Gavin return for episode two of The Mine Shaft with UTEP already a full week into fall camp. The guys discuss recent Twitter banter about UTEP and NMSU joining the Mountain West Conference; fall camp updates at a few key positions; what UTEP’s record will be at the end of the season; plus listener questions. Fall camp interviews with UTEP players Deion Hankins (14:00), Tyrin Smith and Jeremiah Ballard (25:00) and Torey Richardson (35:00) are also included.

Finally, on the four-year anniversary of the tragedy, the guys wrap up the podcast by talking about the August 3, 2019 mass shooting in El Paso that killed 23 people.