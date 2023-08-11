EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s a new season of UTEP football and with a new season, comes a new Miners football podcast.

The Mine Shaft is hosted by KTSM 9 News Sports Director Colin Deaver, who has covered UTEP and the Borderland at-large since 2018, and former UTEP kicker Gavin Baechle, the 2022 Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Year.

Colin and Gavin return for episode two of The Mine Shaft with UTEP’s season opener at Jacksonville State just 15 days away. The guys tell fall camp stories, Gavin gives the low-down on what specialists do at practice and a special guest breaks down the Miners’ defense. Then, Sam Khan Jr. of The Athletic joins to discuss covering the 2009 Socorro Bulldogs baseball team, the Johnny Manziel documentary, conference realignment and the 2023 UTEP Miners.

