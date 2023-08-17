EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s a new season of UTEP football and with a new season, comes a new Miners football podcast.

The Mine Shaft is hosted by KTSM 9 News Sports Director Colin Deaver, who has covered UTEP and the Borderland at-large since 2018, and former UTEP kicker Gavin Baechle, the 2022 Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Year.

Colin and Gavin are back with episode four of The Mine Shaft with UTEP’s season opener at Jacksonville State now nine days away. The guys are joined by special guest Jon Teicher, the Voice of the UTEP Miners for the last 43 seasons. The trio discuss UTEP through the years through Jon’s eyes, the 2023 Miners and some of Jon’s predictions for the upcoming season.

