EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s a new season of UTEP football and with a new season, comes a new Miners football podcast.

The Mine Shaft is hosted by KTSM 9 News Sports Director Colin Deaver, who has covered UTEP and the Borderland at-large since 2018, and former UTEP kicker Gavin Baechle, the 2022 Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Year.

Colin and Gavin are back with episode five of The Mine Shaft to officially preview UTEP’s Week 0 season opener on the road at Jacksonville State. The guys discuss battlegrounds and keys to victory for the Miners on Saturday vs. the Gamecocks, then Mike Parris joins Colin to discuss the Jax State side. Parris has been the play-by-play voice of the Gamecocks for the last 41 years.

Listen, like and subscribe to The Mine Shaft on any and all of your favorite podcast apps!

Homefield now has UTEP merchandise! Get 15% off your first-time Homefield purchase by using the promo code MINESHAFT.

UTEP Homefield collection: UTEP Miners Vintage Tees, Long Sleeves, Hoodies | Homefield (homefieldapparel.com)

If you would like to advertise on The Mine Shaft, reach out to Colin (@ColinDeaverTV) or Gavin (@gavinbaechle) on Twitter, or email Colin at colindeaver1@gmail.com.