EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s a new season of UTEP football and with a new season, comes a new Miners football podcast.

The Mine Shaft is hosted by KTSM 9 News Sports Director Colin Deaver, who has covered UTEP and the Borderland at-large since 2018, and former UTEP kicker Gavin Baechle, the 2022 Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Year.

Colin and Gavin are back with episode seven of The Mine Shaft to preview UTEP’s road trip to play Big Ten opponent Northwestern on the road on Saturday.

The Miners enter the game as 1.5-point favorites, the first time they’ve ever been favored to beat a Power-5 team. The guys take a look back at the Miners’ win over Incarnate Word, then preview the big matchup in Big Ten country.

