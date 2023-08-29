EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s a new season of UTEP football and with a new season, comes a new Miners football podcast.

The Mine Shaft is hosted by KTSM 9 News Sports Director Colin Deaver, who has covered UTEP and the Borderland at-large since 2018, and former UTEP kicker Gavin Baechle, the 2022 Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Year.

Colin and Gavin are back with episode six of The Mine Shaft to break down UTEP’s disappointing 17-14 week 0 loss to Jax State. The guys go through some of the biggest plays of the game, questions they have about UTEP’s execution and the national reaction to Dana Dimel’s decision to throw twice on 3rd and 1 and 4th and 1 with the game in the balance.

Thanks for having me on! @gavinbaechle and I just recorded a new episode of The Mine Shaft podcast as well and will have that up with more UTEP breakdown soon. https://t.co/AcRhpOcgrR — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 29, 2023

Then, they preview the home opener this Saturday vs. a tough FCS opponent, Incarnate Word.

Listen, like and subscribe to The Mine Shaft on any and all of your favorite podcast apps!

Homefield now has UTEP merchandise! Get 15% off your first-time Homefield purchase by using the promo code MINESHAFT.

UTEP Homefield collection: UTEP Miners Vintage Tees, Long Sleeves, Hoodies | Homefield (homefieldapparel.com)

If you would like to advertise on The Mine Shaft, reach out to Colin (@ColinDeaverTV) or Gavin (@gavinbaechle) on Twitter, or email Colin at colindeaver1@gmail.com.